Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $142.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.49; $159.1 million and $0.54 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

COMMENTARY BY CEO JIM RYAN:

Reflecting on April 10th

“Five of our Old National team members were lost forever while other team members and two Louisville Metro police officers suffered injuries. In the aftermath, many heroes emerged, including members of law enforcement, city and state officials, the Louisville medical community and some of our own team members who were on the scene. Old National would like to thank the Louisville community for their unconditional love and support, as well as countless other individuals and organizations throughout the country whose outpouring of love and care has strengthened us. We also want to acknowledge and thank our resilient team members who rallied in support of those in Louisville and one another, along with our clients, many of whom reached out to us with messages of care and concern. Finally, we ask everyone to consider giving the gift of life by donating blood. In addition to honoring those impacted in Louisville, your gift will help save lives throughout our nation.” Reflecting on First Quarter Earnings

“Our positive first quarter results underscore the stability of Old National’s low-cost deposit franchise and the granularity and strength of our loan portfolio and revenue streams. When you also factor in another quarter of excellent expense discipline, stable credit and ample liquidity, you can see why Old National finds itself exceptionally well-positioned for whatever headwinds may lie ahead.”

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income Net income applicable to common shares of $142.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $159.1 million Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) of $0.49; adjusted EPS1 of $0.54 Net Interest Income/NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $387.2 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 (“NIM”) of 3.69%, down 16 basis points (“bps”) Operating Performance Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $207.1 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $228.2 million Noninterest expense of $250.7 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $234.8 million Efficiency ratio1 of 52.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 48.8% Deposits and Funding Period-end total deposits of $34.9 billion, stable including normal seasonal patterns in public funds Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 72 bps and a total deposit beta cycle to date of 15% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 23%) Deposits that were either insured or collateralized3 at March 31, 2023 were ~70% of total deposits Strong liquidity provided by existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral totaling $15.7 billion; ~150% uninsured covered ratio4 Total funding of $41.7 billion, up 2.6% compared to December 31, 2022 Note: See following page for footnotes.

Loans and Credit Quality End-of-period total loans5 of $31.8 billion, up 2.2% compared to December 31, 2022 Provision for credit losses6 (“provision”) of $13.4 million Net charge-offs of $16.4 million, or 21 bps of average loans; 5 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans that had an allowance at acquisition Non-performing loans of 0.74% of total loans Return Profile & Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 21.0%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 23.4% Repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter Notable Items $14.6 million of merger-related charges $1.3 million of property optimization charges $5.2 million of losses on sales of debt securities

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits include the estimate of Old National Bank federally uninsured deposits for regulatory purposes, as adjusted for $1.4 billion of affiliate deposits and $3.4 billion of collateralized or otherwise insured deposits 4 Represents the ratio of liquidity availability (cash and cash equivalents, funding capacity at FHLB, discount window and Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”), and unencumbered eligible collateral) at March 31, 2023, plus recently pledged loan collateral to FHLB, to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at March 31, 2023 5 Includes loans held for sale 6 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) reported first quarter 2023 net income applicable to common shares of $142.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share.

Included in the first quarter was pre-tax charges of $1.3 million for property optimization and $14.6 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest. Excluding these transactions and $5.2 million of realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $159.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Stable low-cost deposits including normal seasonal patterns in public funds; ample funding and liquidity.

Period-end total core deposits were $34.9 billion at March 31, 2023, stable including normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $34.9 billion, a decrease of 1.4%.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 72 bps and a total deposit cycle to date beta of 15% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 23%).

Deposits that were either insured or collateralized at March 31, 2023 were approximately 70% of total deposits.

Strong liquidity provided by existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral; ~150% uninsured covered ratio 4 .

. Total funding of $41.7 billion, up 2.6% compared to December 31, 2022.

A loan to deposit ratio of 91% at March 31, 2023, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral totaling approximately $15.7 billion provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up 2.2% from December 31, 2022, driven by strong commercial loan growth.

were $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up 2.2% from December 31, 2022, driven by strong commercial loan growth. Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.8 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $5.4 billion.

Average total loans in the first quarter were $31.3 billion, an increase of $532.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Provision 5 expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting loan and unfunded commitment growth, economic factors and portfolio mix changes.

expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting loan and unfunded commitment growth, economic factors and portfolio mix changes. Net charge-offs in the first quarter were $16.4 million, or 21 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 5 bps of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 5 bps for both the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022.

30+ day delinquencies were 0.14% at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.19% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.74% compared to 0.81% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of March 31, 2023, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $96 million.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $332.9 million, or 1.05% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $335.9 million, or 1.08% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Loan growth and the higher rate environment favorably impact net interest income and margin, more than offset by higher funding costs, fewer days in the quarter and lower accretion.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased to $387.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $396.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by loan growth and the higher rate environment which were more than offset by higher funding costs, fewer days in the quarter and lower accretion income on loans.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 16 bps to 3.69% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $7.9 million, or 8 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.4 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of total deposits was 0.72%, increasing 38 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 57 bps to 1.09% in the first quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Increase driven by higher capital markets income as well as wealth management and investment products fees, partly offset by lower bank fees.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $70.7 million.

Excluding realized debt securities losses for both periods and a $90.7 million pre-tax gain on the sale of health savings accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted noninterest income for the first quarter was $75.9 million, up 1.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher capital markets income as well as wealth management and investment product fees, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts and debit card and ATM fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $250.7 million and included $1.3 million for property optimization and $14.6 million of merger-related charges.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter was $234.8 million, consistent with $235.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022; lower salary and employee benefits and tax credit amortization was mostly offset by higher FDIC assessment and technology expenses.

The efficiency ratio1 was 52.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 48.8% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 49.1% and 47.5%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $41.4 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.0% compared to 23.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis, the effective tax rate was 24.1% in the first quarter compared to 24.8% in the fourth quarter.

Income tax expense included $3.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital was 11.95% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.62%, impacted by loan growth, merger related charges, and stock repurchases, partly offset by retained earnings.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.37% at the end of the first quarter compared to 6.18% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 222,785 FTE adjustment1,4 5,666 5,378 4,950 4,314 3,772 Net interest income – tax equivalent basis4 387,154 396,468 381,539 341,786 226,557 Provision for credit losses2 13,437 11,408 15,490 9,165 108,736 Noninterest income 70,681 165,037 80,385 89,117 65,240 Noninterest expense2 250,711 282,675 262,444 277,475 215,589 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 227,002 EPS, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 Dividend payout ratio3 29 % 21 % 30 % 37 % (108) % Book value $ 17.24 $ 16.68 $ 16.05 $ 16.51 $ 17.03 Stock price 14.42 17.98 16.47 14.79 16.38 Tangible book value4 9.98 9.42 8.75 9.23 9.71 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.25 % 1.74 % 1.22 % 1.01 % (0.31) % ROAE 11.6 % 16.8 % 11.1 % 9.1 % (2.9) % ROATCE4 21.0 % 31.5 % 20.5 % 16.9 % (4.0) % NIM (FTE) 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.71 % 3.33 % 2.88 % Efficiency ratio4 52.8 % 49.1 % 55.3 % 62.7 % 72.3 % Efficiency ratio (prior presentation)5 N/A N/A 56.2 % 62.7 % 76.2 % NCOs (recoveries) to average loans 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.05 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.99 % ACL6 to EOP loans 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.07 % NPLs to EOP loans 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.88 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 31,822,374 $ 31,123,641 $ 30,528,933 $ 29,553,648 $ 28,336,244 Total assets 47,842,644 46,763,372 46,215,526 45,748,355 45,834,648 Total deposits 34,917,792 35,000,830 36,053,663 35,538,975 35,607,390 Total borrowed funds 6,740,454 5,586,314 4,264,750 4,384,411 4,347,560 Total shareholders’ equity 5,277,426 5,128,595 4,943,383 5,078,783 5,232,114 Capital Ratios 4 Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 9.96 % 10.03 % 9.88 % 9.90 % 10.04 % Tier 1 capital 10.62 % 10.71 % 10.58 % 10.63 % 10.79 % Total capital 11.95 % 12.02 % 11.84 % 12.03 % 12.19 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.53 % 8.52 % 8.26 % 8.19 % 10.58 % Equity to assets (averages) 11.00 % 10.70 % 11.18 % 11.22 % 12.03 % TCE to TA 6.37 % 6.18 % 5.82 % 6.20 % 6.51 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,023 3,967 4,008 4,196 4,333 Banking centers 256 263 263 266 267 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation. 3 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the “Non-GAAP Measures” table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary. 5 Presented as calculated prior to December 31, 2022, which included the provision for unfunded commitments in noninterest expense. Management believes that removing the provision for unfunded commitments from this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes. 6 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments. FTE – Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA – Return on average assets ROAE – Return on average equity ROATCE – Return on average tangible common equity NCOs – Net Charge-offs ALL – Allowance for loan losses ACL – Allowance for Credit Losses

EOP – End of period actual balances NPLs – Non-performing Loans TCE – Tangible common equity TA – Tangible assets

Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income $ 495,649 $ 457,821 $ 406,518 $ 354,358 $ 235,505 Less: interest expense 114,161 66,731 29,929 16,886 12,720 Net interest income 381,488 391,090 376,589 337,472 222,785 Provision for credit losses1 13,437 11,408 15,490 9,165 108,736 Net interest income

after provision for credit losses 368,051 379,682 361,099 328,307 114,049 Wealth management fees 18,760 17,851 17,317 19,304 14,630 Service charges on deposit accounts 17,003 18,109 20,042 20,324 14,026 Debit card and ATM fees 9,982 10,798 10,608 11,222 7,599 Mortgage banking revenue 3,400 3,888 5,360 6,522 7,245 Investment product fees 8,160 7,817 8,042 8,568 7,322 Capital markets income 6,939 5,377 8,906 7,261 4,442 Company-owned life insurance 3,186 3,108 3,361 4,571 3,524 Gain on sale of health savings accounts — 90,673 — — — Other income 8,467 7,589 6,921 11,430 6,110 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities (5,216 ) (173 ) (172 ) (85 ) 342 Total noninterest income 70,681 165,037 80,385 89,117 65,240 Salaries and employee benefits 137,364 142,459 147,203 161,817 124,147 Occupancy 28,282 26,488 26,418 26,496 21,019 Equipment 7,389 7,591 7,328 7,550 5,168 Marketing 9,417 8,508 10,361 9,119 4,276 Technology 19,202 19,951 20,269 25,883 18,762 Communication 4,461 4,159 5,392 5,878 3,417 Professional fees 6,732 6,360 6,559 6,336 19,791 FDIC assessment 10,404 5,809 6,249 4,699 2,575 Amortization of intangibles 6,186 6,787 7,089 7,170 4,811 Amortization of tax credit investments 2,761 5,258 2,662 1,525 1,516 Property optimization 1,317 26,818 — — — Other expense1 17,196 22,487 22,914 21,002 10,107 Total noninterest expense 250,711 282,675 262,444 277,475 215,589 Income (loss) before income

taxes 188,021 262,044 179,040 139,949 (36,300 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 41,421 61,309 38,887 24,964 (8,714 ) Net income (loss) $ 146,600 $ 200,735 $ 140,153 $ 114,985 $ (27,586 ) Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (2,017 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 291,088 291,012 290,961 290,862 227,002 Diluted 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 227,002 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 291,922 292,903 292,880 292,893 292,959 1 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation.

End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Earning Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 712,388 $ 269,374 $ 328,391 $ 334,570 $ 1,545,389 Money market investments 14,668 5,606 6,374 7,774 12,419 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,236,413 2,195,175 2,186,551 2,461,173 2,527,568 Mortgage-backed securities 5,395,680 5,476,718 5,584,241 5,976,921 6,086,853 States and political subdivisions 1,785,072 1,827,164 1,829,561 1,839,333 1,840,823 Other securities 826,575 730,476 693,303 719,223 735,550 Total investments 10,243,740 10,229,533 10,293,656 10,996,650 11,190,794 Loans held for sale, at fair value 10,584 11,926 19,748 26,217 39,376 Loans: Commercial 9,751,875 9,508,904 9,311,148 8,923,983 8,624,253 Commercial and agriculture real estate 12,908,380 12,457,070 12,227,888 11,796,503 11,337,735 Consumer: Home equity 1,009,440 1,033,783 1,043,594 1,097,852 1,080,885 Other consumer loans 1,584,013 1,663,443 1,678,997 1,656,253 1,587,216 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 25,253,708 24,663,200 24,261,627 23,474,591 22,630,089 Residential real estate 6,568,666 6,460,441 6,267,306 6,079,057 5,706,155 Total loans 31,822,374 31,123,641 30,528,933 29,553,648 28,336,244 Total earning assets 42,803,754 41,640,080 41,177,102 40,918,859 41,124,222 Allowance for credit losses on loans (298,711 ) (303,671 ) (302,254 ) (288,003 ) (280,507 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 386,879 453,432 466,846 455,620 418,744 Premises and equipment, net 566,758 557,307 588,021 586,031 584,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 183,687 189,714 187,626 192,196 201,802 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,118,935 2,125,121 2,135,792 2,131,815 2,144,609 Company-owned life insurance 770,471 768,552 767,089 769,595 766,291 Other assets 1,310,871 1,332,837 1,195,304 982,242 875,374 Total non-earning assets 5,337,601 5,426,963 5,340,678 5,117,499 4,990,933 Total assets $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372 $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,995,083 $ 11,930,798 $ 12,400,077 $ 12,388,379 $ 12,463,136 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,903,520 8,340,955 8,963,014 8,473,510 8,296,337 Savings accounts 6,030,255 6,326,158 6,616,512 6,796,152 6,871,767 Money market accounts 5,867,239 5,389,139 5,602,729 5,373,318 5,432,139 Other time deposits 3,361,979 2,775,991 2,393,083 2,479,304 2,544,011 Total core deposits 34,158,076 34,763,041 35,975,415 35,510,663 35,607,390 Brokered deposits 759,716 237,789 78,248 28,312 — Total deposits 34,917,792 35,000,830 36,053,663 35,538,975 35,607,390 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 618,955 581,489 301,031 1,561 1,721 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 393,018 432,804 438,053 476,173 509,275 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,981,612 3,829,018 2,804,617 3,283,963 3,239,357 Other borrowings 746,869 743,003 721,049 622,714 597,207 Total borrowed funds 6,740,454 5,586,314 4,264,750 4,384,411 4,347,560 Operating lease liabilities 205,249 211,964 207,725 215,188 234,049 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 701,723 835,669 746,005 530,998 413,535 Total liabilities 42,565,218 41,634,777 41,272,143 40,669,572 40,602,534 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 5,985,784 5,915,017 5,751,833 5,647,916 5,570,313 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (708,358 ) (786,422 ) (808,450 ) (569,133 ) (338,199 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,277,426 5,128,595 4,943,383 5,078,783 5,232,114 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372 $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 497,953 $ 3,098 2.52 % $ 324,801 $ (259 ) (0.32) % $ 1,336,404 $ 308 0.09 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,197,426 16,531 3.01 % 2,151,746 14,683 2.73 % 2,195,470 8,219 1.50 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,429,200 35,090 2.59 % 5,470,753 35,344 2.58 % 4,869,038 24,377 2.00 % States and political subdivisions 1,808,316 14,690 3.25 % 1,818,431 14,849 3.27 % 1,738,652 13,637 3.14 % Other securities 738,139 8,604 4.66 % 702,730 7,741 4.41 % 605,552 4,144 2.74 % Total investments 10,173,081 74,915 2.95 % 10,143,660 72,617 2.86 % 9,408,712 50,377 2.14 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,457,089 147,620 6.24 % 9,330,906 132,711 5.69 % 5,893,907 55,283 3.75 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 12,654,366 179,475 5.67 % 12,317,057 161,766 5.25 % 8,749,162 77,408 3.54 % Consumer: Home equity 929,477 19,070 8.32 % 949,925 16,926 7.07 % 783,729 7,355 3.81 % Other consumer loans 1,706,873 19,038 4.52 % 1,766,527 19,906 4.47 % 1,320,923 14,560 4.47 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 24,747,805 365,203 5.91 % 24,364,415 331,309 5.43 % 16,747,721 154,606 3.74 % Residential real estate loans 6,523,074 58,099 3.56 % 6,373,819 59,532 3.74 % 3,990,716 33,986 3.41 % Total loans 31,270,879 423,302 5.42 % 30,738,234 390,841 5.08 % 20,738,437 188,592 3.64 % Total earning assets $ 41,941,913 $ 501,315 4.79 % $ 41,206,695 $ 463,199 4.49 % $ 31,483,553 $ 239,277 3.04 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (304,393 ) (303,009 ) (168,175 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 437,872 $ 368,874 $ 268,836 Other assets 4,907,115 4,861,247 3,480,640 Total assets $ 46,982,507 $ 46,133,807 $ 35,064,854 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,988,579 $ 19,359 0.98 % $ 8,482,651 $ 13,189 0.62 % $ 6,784,653 $ 596 0.04 % Savings accounts 6,183,409 2,230 0.15 % 6,482,369 1,558 0.10 % 5,302,015 589 0.05 % Money market accounts 5,641,288 20,010 1.44 % 5,382,254 8,091 0.60 % 3,778,682 691 0.07 % Other time deposits 3,057,870 15,289 2.03 % 2,540,619 5,688 0.89 % 1,745,153 1,318 0.31 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 22,871,146 56,888 1.01 % 22,887,893 28,526 0.49 % 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % Brokered deposits 500,530 5,705 4.62 % 129,745 1,366 4.18 % — — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,371,676 62,593 1.09 % 23,017,638 29,892 0.52 % 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 419,291 4,839 4.68 % 475,431 4,299 3.59 % 1,113 — 0.01 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 412,819 779 0.77 % 409,916 556 0.54 % 449,939 96 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,273,343 37,996 3.61 % 3,266,896 25,609 3.11 % 2,589,984 5,963 0.93 % Other borrowings 781,221 7,954 4.13 % 753,401 6,375 3.36 % 432,434 3,467 3.21 % Total borrowed funds 5,886,674 51,568 3.55 % 4,905,644 36,839 2.98 % 3,473,470 9,526 1.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 29,258,350 $ 114,161 1.58 % $ 27,923,282 $ 66,731 0.95 % $ 21,083,973 $ 12,720 0.24 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Demand deposits $ 11,526,267 $ 12,373,495 $ 9,294,876 Other liabilities 1,031,702 900,448 467,589 Shareholders’ equity 5,166,188 4,936,582 4,218,416 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,982,507 $ 46,133,807 $ 35,064,854 Net interest rate spread 3.21 % 3.54 % 2.80 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.64 % 3.80 % 2.83 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.69 % 3.85 % 2.88 % FTE adjustment $ 5,666 $ 5,378 $ 3,772 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held for sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the “Non-GAAP Measures” table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 303,671 $ 302,254 $ 288,003 $ 280,507 $ 107,341 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans — — 10,558 — 78,531 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,469 5,389 11,288 9,254 97,409 Gross charge-offs (18,180 ) (7,081 ) (11,440 ) (4,096 ) (4,664 ) Gross recoveries 1,751 3,109 3,845 2,338 1,890 NCOs (16,429 ) (3,972 ) (7,595 ) (1,758 ) (2,774 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 298,711 $ 303,671 $ 302,254 $ 288,003 $ 280,507 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 32,188 $ 26,169 $ 21,966 $ 22,046 $ 10,879 Provision (release) for credit losses on

unfunded commitments 1,968 6,019 4,203 (80 ) 11,167 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 34,156 $ 32,188 $ 26,169 $ 21,966 $ 22,046 Allowance for credit losses $ 332,867 $ 335,859 $ 328,423 $ 309,969 $ 302,553 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 11,469 $ 5,389 $ 11,288 $ 9,254 $ 97,409 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments1 1,968 6,019 4,203 (80 ) 11,167 Provision for credit losses1 $ 13,437 $ 11,408 $ 15,491 $ 9,174 $ 108,576 NCOs / average loans2 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Average loans2 $ 31,270,299 $ 30,737,698 $ 29,890,008 $ 28,847,003 $ 20,725,313 EOP loans2 31,822,374 31,123,641 30,528,933 29,553,648 28,336,244 ACL on loans / EOP loans2 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.99 % ACL / EOP loans2 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.07 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 1,231 $ 2,650 $ 767 $ 882 $ 1,646 NPLs: Nonaccrual loans3,4 234,337 238,178 233,659 214,924 227,925 TDRs still accruing4 N/A 15,313 13,674 15,665 20,999 Total NPLs 234,337 253,491 247,333 230,589 248,924 Foreclosed assets 10,817 10,845 11,967 12,618 19,713 Total underperforming assets $ 246,385 $ 266,986 $ 260,067 $ 244,089 $ 270,283 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans3 $ 234,337 $ 238,178 $ 233,659 $ 214,924 $ 227,925 Substandard loans (still accruing) 570,229 504,657 476,724 490,566 518,341 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 1,231 2,650 767 882 1,646 Total classified loans – “problem loans” 805,797 745,485 711,150 706,372 747,912 Other classified assets 26,441 24,735 24,773 25,004 24,676 Criticized loans – “special mention loans” 593,307 636,069 549,994 452,835 507,689 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,425,545 $ 1,406,289 $ 1,285,917 $ 1,184,211 $ 1,280,277 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 42,071 $ 55,522 $ 65,632 $ 48,889 $ 94,114 NPLs / EOP loans2 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.88 % ACL to NPLs 142 % 132 % 133 % 134 % 122 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans2 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.95 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 30+ day delinquencies2 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.34 % 1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation. 2 Excludes loans held for sale. 3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022, $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, $24.3 million at June 30, 2022 and $23.8 million at March 31, 2022. 4 As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2023, the TDR classification is no longer applicable subsequent to December 31, 2022. PCD – Purchased credit deteriorated TDR – Troubled debt restructuring

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) Adjustments: Merger related charges2 14,558 20,314 22,743 36,585 52,299 Tax effect1 (3,172 ) (5,160 ) (8,529 ) (13,057 ) (9,534 ) Merger related charges, net 11,386 15,154 14,214 23,528 42,765 Debt Securities (gains) losses 5,216 173 172 85 (342 ) Tax effect1 (1,137 ) (44 ) (65 ) (30 ) 62 Debt securities (gains) losses, net 4,079 129 107 55 (280 ) Property optimization 1,317 26,818 — — — Tax effect1 (287 ) (6,812 ) — — — Property optimization, net 1,030 20,006 — — — Gain on sale of health savings accounts — (90,673 ) — — — Tax effect1 — 23,031 — — — Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net — (67,642 ) — — — Day 1 non-PCD — — — — 96,270 Tax effect1 — — — — (17,550 ) Day 1 non-PCD, net — — — — 78,720 Total adjustments, net 16,495 (32,353 ) 14,321 23,583 121,205 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 159,061 $ 164,348 $ 150,440 $ 134,535 $ 91,602 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 227,002 EPS, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 NIM: Net interest income $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 222,785 Add: FTE adjustment1 5,666 5,378 4,950 4,314 3,772 Net interest income (FTE) $ 387,154 $ 396,468 $ 381,539 $ 341,786 $ 226,557 Average earning assets $ 41,941,913 $ 41,206,695 $ 41,180,026 $ 41,003,338 $ 31,483,553 NIM (GAAP) 3.64 % 3.80 % 3.66 % 3.29 % 2.83 % NIM (FTE) 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.71 % 3.33 % 2.88 %

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 PPNR: Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 387,154 $ 396,468 $ 381,539 $ 341,786 $ 226,557 Add: Noninterest income 70,681 165,037 80,385 89,117 65,240 Total revenue (FTE) 457,835 561,505 461,924 430,903 291,797 Less: Noninterest expense (250,711 ) (282,675 ) (262,444 ) (277,475 ) (215,589 ) PPNR $ 207,124 $ 278,830 $ 199,480 $ 153,428 $ 76,208 Adjustments: Gain on sale of health savings accounts $ — $ (90,673 ) $ — $ — $ — Debt securities (gains) losses 5,216 173 172 85 (342 ) Noninterest income adjustments 5,216 (90,500 ) 172 85 (342 ) Adjusted noninterest income 75,897 74,537 80,557 89,202 64,898 Adjusted revenue $ 463,051 $ 471,005 $ 462,096 $ 430,988 $ 291,455 Adjustments: Merger related charges3 $ 14,558 $ 20,314 $ 22,743 $ 36,585 $ 41,286 Property optimization 1,317 26,818 — — — Noninterest expense adjustments 15,875 47,132 22,743 36,585 41,286 Adjusted total noninterest expense (234,836 ) (235,543 ) (239,701 ) (240,890 ) (174,303 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 228,215 $ 235,462 $ 222,395 $ 190,098 $ 117,152 Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 250,711 $ 282,675 $ 262,444 $ 277,475 $ 215,589 Less: Amortization of intangibles (6,186 ) (6,787 ) (7,089 ) (7,170 ) (4,811 ) Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 244,525 275,888 255,355 270,305 210,778 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (2,761 ) (5,258 ) (2,662 ) (1,525 ) (1,516 ) Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (15,875 ) (47,132 ) (22,743 ) (36,585 ) (41,286 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 225,889 $ 223,498 $ 229,950 $ 232,195 $ 167,976 Total revenue (FTE)1 $ 457,835 $ 561,505 $ 461,924 $ 430,903 $ 291,797 Less: Debt securities (gains) losses 5,216 173 172 85 (342 ) Total revenue excl. debt securities (gains) losses 463,051 561,678 462,096 430,988 291,455 Less: Gain on sale of health savings accounts — (90,673 ) — — — Total adjusted revenue $ 463,051 $ 471,005 $ 462,096 $ 430,988 $ 291,455 Efficiency Ratio 52.8 % 49.1 % 55.3 % 62.7 % 72.3 % Efficiency Ratio (prior presentation)4 N/A N/A 56.2 % 62.7 % 76.2 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.8 % 47.5 % 49.8 % 53.9 % 57.6 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (prior presentation)4 N/A N/A 50.7 % 53.9 % 57.7 %

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ROAE and ROATCE: Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) Amortization of intangibles 6,186 6,787 7,089 7,170 4,811 Tax effect1 (1,547 ) (1,697 ) (1,772 ) (1,793 ) (877 ) Amortization of intangibles, net 4,639 5,090 5,317 5,377 3,934 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, excluding intangible amortization 147,205 201,791 141,436 116,329 (25,669 ) Total adjustments, net (see pg.11) 16,495 (32,353 ) 14,321 23,583 121,205 Adjusted tangible net income applicable to common shares $ 163,700 $ 169,438 $ 155,757 $ 139,912 $ 95,536 Average shareholders’ equity $ 5,166,188 $ 4,936,582 $ 5,134,153 $ 5,129,900 $ 4,218,416 Less: Average preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (117,210 ) Average shareholders’ common equity $ 4,922,469 $ 4,692,863 $ 4,890,434 $ 4,886,181 $ 4,101,206 Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,122,157 ) (2,132,480 ) (2,129,858 ) (2,136,964 ) (1,550,624 ) Average tangible shareholder’s common equity $ 2,800,312 $ 2,560,383 $ 2,760,576 $ 2,749,217 $ 2,550,582 ROAE 11.6 % 16.8 % 11.1 % 9.1 % (2.9 )% ROAE, adjusted 12.9 % 14.0 % 12.3 % 11.0 % 8.9 % ROATCE 21.0 % 31.5 % 20.5 % 16.9 % (4.0 )% ROATCE, adjusted 23.4 % 26.5 % 22.6 % 20.4 % 15.0 %