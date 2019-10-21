Old National’s 3rd quarter net income increases 36% from a year ago to a record $69.8 million, or $0.41 per share

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q19 net income of $69.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.41.

Adjusted1 net income of $70.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“For the 2nd straight quarter, Old National combined record net income with record loan production, defense of our net interest margin, good fee income and excellent credit metrics, all of which allowed us to continue to generate positive operating leverage,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “While loan prepayments and lower line utilization impacted overall balance sheet growth, activity levels were robust. Our granular loan portfolio and low-risk profile again led to low credit costs, and Old National remains on a path to high-performance.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

Net income of $69.8 million, an increase of 36% from third quarter of 2018

Earnings per share of $0.41, an increase of 21% from third quarter of 2018

Net Interest Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $156.3 million compared to $158.5 million

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.57% compared to 3.66%

Operating Performance

Pre-provision net revenue 1 (“PPNR”) was $87.6 million

(“PPNR”) was $87.6 million Adjusted PPNR 1 was $89.7 million, up 26.5% over third quarter of 2018

was $89.7 million, up 26.5% over third quarter of 2018 Noninterest expense was $122.6 million

Adjusted noninterest expense 1 was $120.1 million

was $120.1 million Efficiency ratio 1 was 56.44%

was 56.44% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 55.26%, a 341 basis point improvement from third quarter of 2018

Loans and Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans 3 were $12,075.9 million compared to $12,084.5 million

were $12,075.9 million compared to $12,084.5 million Third-quarter total commercial production was a record $680 million; September 30 pipeline was a record $2.0 billion

Provision for loan losses was $1.4 million

Net charge-offs were $0.8 million, or 0.03% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million

Non-performing loans were 1.31% of total loans compared to 1.34%

Return Profile & Capital

Return on average common equity was 9.91%

Return on average tangible common equity 1 was 17.01%

was 17.01% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 1 was 17.16%

was 17.16% Repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock during the quarter

Notable Items

$1.3 million in merger and integration charges

$1.2 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported third-quarter 2019 net income of $69.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $1.3 million for merger and integration activity. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $70.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

LOANS

Record high commercial loan production; paydowns continued to impact outstandings.

Period-end total loans were $12,075.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $12,084.5 million at June 30, 2019.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $124.3 million to $2,950.6 million; commercial real estate loans increased $118.4 million to $5,112.1 million; consumer loans decreased $37.5 million to $1,718.3 million.

Commercial loan production in the third quarter was $680 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.0 billion.

On average, total loans in the third quarter were $12,073.8 million, down from $12,091.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

DEPOSITS

A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

Period-end total deposits were $14,448.4 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $85.3 million from the second quarter of 2019.

On average, total deposits in the third quarter were $14,330.5 million, compared to $14,369.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income and margin lower with decline in interest collected on nonaccrual loans and mix shift partially offset by higher accretion and higher day count.

Net interest income decreased to $153.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $155.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 9 basis points to 3.57% compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2019.

Accretion income was $13.4 million, or 31 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $11.8 million, or 27 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2019, accretion income was 6.4% of adjusted total revenue.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.0 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million, or 13 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2019.

The cost of total deposits remained flat at 0.52% in the third quarter of 2019 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased just 1 basis point to 0.71%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND CECL

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Asset quality remained strong with net charge-offs in the third quarter of $0.8 million, or 0.03% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.21%.

Provision expense was $1.4 million in the third quarter compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter.

Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.31%.

In accordance with current accounting practices, the loans acquired from recent acquisitions were recorded at fair value with no allowance recorded at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2019, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $87.1 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $56.9 million, or 0.47% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Estimated day one increase to the allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitment liability of approximately $35 million to $45 million upon adoption of CECL.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased due to increases in mortgage banking revenue and capital markets fees.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $53.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.7 million and capital markets income increased $1.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Third quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $122.6 million and included $1.3 million in merger & integration charges and $1.2 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $120.1 million, compared to the $124.3 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019.

The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.44%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.26%.

INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $16.4 million, resulting in a 19.1% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $1.8 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Strong quarterly earnings drove capital ratios higher.

At the end of the third quarter, total risk-based capital was 13.0% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.0%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.95% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.92% in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock during the third quarter with a weighted average price of $16.80 per share, excluding commissions.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 3Q19 Adjustments4 Adjusted 3Q19 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 210.2 $ (0.4 ) $ 209.8 Less: Provision for Loan Losses (1.4 ) – (1.4 ) Less: Noninterest Expenses (122.6 ) 1.3 (121.3 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 86.2 $ 0.9 $ 87.1 Income Taxes 16.4 0.2 16.6 Net Income $ 69.8 $ 0.7 $ 70.5 Average Shares Outstanding 171,551 – 171,551 Earnings Per Share – Diluted $ 0.41 $ – $ 0.41

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 3Q19 2Q19 Net Interest Income $ 153.1 $ 155.2 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.2 3.3 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 156.3 $ 158.5 Average Earning Assets $ 17,510.5 $ 17,302.7 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.57 % 3.66 %

($ in millions) 3Q19 2Q19 Net Interest Income $ 153.1 $ 155.2 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.2 3.3 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 156.3 $ 158.5 Add: Total Noninterest Income 53.9 51.2 Less: Noninterest Expense 122.6 128.1 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 87.6 $ 81.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.4 ) (1.2 ) Add: Merger and Integration Charges 1.3 3.2 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.2 0.6 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 89.7 $ 84.2

($ in millions) 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 Noninterest Expense $ 122.6 $ 128.1 $ 119.4 Less: Merger and Integration Charges (1.3 ) (3.2 ) (1.7 ) Less: Branch Action Charges & Severance – – (0.1 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 121.3 $ 124.9 $ 117.6 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.2 ) (0.6 ) (9.2 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 120.1 $ 124.3 $ 108.4 Less: Intangible Amortization (4.2 ) (4.3 ) (3.3 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 115.9 $ 120.0 $ 105.1 Net Interest Income $ 153.1 $ 155.2 $ 130.8 FTE Adjustment 3.2 3.3 2.8 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 156.3 $ 158.5 $ 133.6 Total Noninterest Income 53.9 51.2 46.0 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 210.2 $ 209.7 $ 179.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.4 ) (1.2 ) (0.1 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions – – (0.2 ) Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 209.8 $ 208.5 $ 179.3 Efficiency Ratio 56.44 % 59.35 % 64.71 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 55.26 % 57.52 % 58.67 % Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 1,440 Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 624

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue

6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 3Q19 2Q19 Net Income $ 69.8 $ 63.0 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 3.1 3.2 Tangible Net Income $ 72.9 $ 66.2 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (0.3 ) (0.9 ) Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7) 1.0 2.4 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 73.6 $ 67.7 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,817.5 $ 2,758.3 Less: Average Goodwill (1,036.3 ) (1,036.3 ) Less: Average Intangibles (66.0 ) (70.3 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,715.2 $ 1,651.7 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.01 % 16.04 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.16 % 16.41 %

7 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Net interest income $ 153,096 $ 155,230 $ 130,842 $ 455,374 $ 391,377 Provision for loan losses 1,437 1,003 750 3,483 3,576 Noninterest income 53,961 51,214 45,957 151,591 137,151 Noninterest expense 122,585 128,118 119,376 373,744 366,993 Net income 69,781 62,964 51,348 189,021 143,332 Per Common Share Data Net income (diluted) $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 1.09 $ 0.94 Average diluted shares outstanding 171,551 173,675 152,784 173,527 152,616 Book value 16.66 16.28 14.58 16.66 14.58 Stock price 17.20 16.59 19.30 17.20 19.30 Dividend payout ratio 32 % 35 % 38 % 35 % 41 % Tangible common book value (1) 10.18 9.86 8.86 10.18 8.86 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.10 % Return on average common equity 9.91 % 9.13 % 9.28 % 9.12 % 8.74 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.01 % 16.04 % 16.10 % 16.00 % 15.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.57 % 3.66 % 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.44 % 59.35 % 64.71 % 58.65 % 66.74 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to ending loans 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.47 % 1.31 % 1.47 % Balance Sheet Total loans $ 12,017,648 $ 12,046,578 $ 11,292,659 $ 12,017,648 $ 11,292,659 Total assets 20,438,788 20,145,285 17,567,759 20,438,788 17,567,759 Total deposits 14,448,352 14,363,101 12,598,200 14,448,352 12,598,200 Total borrowed funds 2,831,863 2,726,481 2,576,039 2,831,863 2,576,039 Total shareholders’ equity 2,832,530 2,803,139 2,220,680 2,832,530 2,220,680 Capital Ratios (1) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.1 % 12.0 % 11.1 % Tier 1 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.1 % 12.0 % 11.1 % Total 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.1 % 13.0 % 12.1 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.8 % 8.8 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 8.6 % Total equity to assets (averages) 13.98 % 13.82 % 12.69 % 13.84 % 12.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.95 % 8.92 % 8.08 % 8.95 % 8.08 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,778 2,829 2,554 2,778 2,554 Number of branches 192 192 182 192 182 (1) See “Non-GAAP Measures” table. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE – Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP – End of period actual balances

Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 185,853 $ 189,063 $ 155,369 $ 553,834 $ 456,811 Less: interest expense 32,757 33,833 24,527 98,460 65,434 Net interest income 153,096 155,230 130,842 455,374 391,377 Provision for loan losses 1,437 1,003 750 3,483 3,576 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 151,659 154,227 130,092 451,891 387,801 Wealth management fees 9,160 9,909 9,022 27,604 27,794 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,860 11,515 11,028 34,201 32,552 Debit card and ATM fees 5,370 5,419 4,706 16,292 14,651 Mortgage banking revenue 8,850 7,135 4,348 20,996 13,729 Investment product fees 5,244 5,591 5,073 16,106 15,170 Capital markets income 4,560 3,150 2,700 10,227 4,094 Company-owned life insurance 2,703 2,711 2,958 8,602 7,993 Other income 5,900 4,716 5,986 16,318 18,702 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 424 1,165 135 1,486 2,417 Gains (losses) on derivatives (110 ) (97 ) 1 (241 ) 49 Total noninterest income 53,961 51,214 45,957 151,591 137,151 Salaries and employee benefits 71,729 71,566 63,158 214,478 193,929 Occupancy 11,934 14,559 12,578 41,071 38,731 Equipment 3,954 4,517 3,652 12,945 10,945 Marketing 4,105 4,439 3,406 12,267 11,065 Data processing 8,961 10,207 8,628 28,509 26,752 Communication 2,349 2,849 2,473 8,252 8,309 Professional fees 5,037 4,921 3,235 12,868 8,888 Loan expenses 1,811 1,657 1,564 5,380 5,151 FDIC assessment 960 1,454 2,722 4,501 8,528 Amortization of intangibles 4,168 4,325 3,283 12,965 10,308 Amortization of tax credit investments 1,211 568 9,233 2,039 21,807 Other expense 6,366 7,056 5,444 18,469 22,580 Total noninterest expense 122,585 128,118 119,376 373,744 366,993 Income before income taxes 83,035 77,323 56,673 229,738 157,959 Income tax expense 13,254 14,359 5,325 40,717 14,627 Net income $ 69,781 $ 62,964 $ 51,348 $ 189,021 $ 143,332 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 1.09 $ 0.94 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 170,746 172,985 151,930 172,807 151,844 Diluted 171,551 173,675 152,784 173,527 152,616 Common shares outstanding at end of period 170,031 172,231 152,352 170,031 152,352

Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 80,018 $ 40,945 $ 65,878 Money market investments 19,410 20,210 5,859 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 524,919 725,327 690,709 Mortgage-backed securities 3,248,367 2,900,235 1,640,254 States and political subdivisions 1,231,248 1,186,311 1,099,535 Other securities 490,389 489,855 496,199 Total investments 5,494,923 5,301,728 3,926,697 Loans held for sale, at fair value 58,285 37,904 21,384 Loans: Commercial 2,950,559 3,074,849 2,949,277 Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,112,123 4,993,693 4,481,554 Consumer: Home equity 555,905 553,991 498,325 Other consumer loans 1,162,438 1,201,847 1,197,300 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 9,781,025 9,824,380 9,126,456 Residential real estate 2,236,623 2,222,198 2,166,203 Total loans 12,017,648 12,046,578 11,292,659 Total earning assets 17,670,284 17,447,365 15,312,477 Allowance for loan losses (56,910 ) (56,292 ) (52,713 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 320,822 239,831 215,024 Premises and equipment, net 492,065 493,481 450,253 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,976 106,222 – Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,101,045 1,104,478 870,938 Company-owned life insurance 447,110 445,749 405,245 Net deferred tax assets 26,523 36,002 94,667 Loan servicing rights 24,623 24,332 24,336 Other assets 310,250 304,117 247,532 Total non-earning assets 2,825,414 2,754,212 2,307,995 Total assets $ 20,438,788 $ 20,145,285 $ 17,567,759 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,996,264 $ 3,771,888 $ 3,588,370 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 3,936,318 3,950,161 3,011,544 Savings accounts 2,863,718 2,877,673 2,920,712 Money market accounts 1,821,989 1,819,716 1,185,439 Other time deposits 1,704,238 1,756,814 1,667,055 Total core deposits 14,322,527 14,176,252 12,373,120 Brokered CD’s 125,825 186,849 225,080 Total deposits 14,448,352 14,363,101 12,598,200 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 240,589 410,036 450,031 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 337,551 334,540 319,831 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,001,960 1,730,065 1,554,515 Other borrowings 251,763 251,840 251,662 Total borrowed funds 2,831,863 2,726,481 2,576,039 Operating lease liabilities 107,272 110,596 – Accrued expenses and other liabilities 218,771 141,968 172,840 Total liabilities 17,606,258 17,342,146 15,347,079 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,774,016 2,761,102 2,300,610 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 58,514 42,037 (79,930 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,832,530 2,803,139 2,220,680 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 20,438,788 $ 20,145,285 $ 17,567,759

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 63,142 $ 528 3.32 % $ 58,321 $ 334 2.29 % $ 35,928 $ 140 1.54 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 682,940 4,341 2.54 % 695,775 4,301 2.47 % 685,919 3,748 2.19 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,019,322 18,589 2.46 % 2,767,791 18,799 2.72 % 1,595,630 9,381 2.35 % States and political subdivisions 1,172,017 10,896 3.72 % 1,193,176 11,235 3.77 % 1,103,347 10,110 3.67 % Other securities 499,308 4,049 3.24 % 496,631 4,063 3.27 % 500,837 4,116 3.29 % Total investments 5,373,587 37,875 2.82 % 5,153,373 38,398 2.98 % 3,885,733 27,355 2.82 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,018,638 35,428 4.59 % 3,063,590 37,828 4.88 % 2,928,744 33,381 4.46 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,037,909 71,604 5.56 % 5,019,859 72,214 5.69 % 4,465,105 57,377 5.03 % Consumer: Home equity 557,607 7,102 5.05 % 558,223 7,390 5.31 % 495,161 6,070 4.86 % Other consumer loans 1,175,900 12,226 4.13 % 1,201,752 12,408 4.14 % 1,215,583 11,263 3.68 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 9,790,054 126,360 5.12 % 9,843,424 129,840 5.29 % 9,104,593 108,091 4.71 % Residential real estate loans 2,283,704 24,261 4.25 % 2,247,570 23,780 4.23 % 2,187,130 22,536 4.12 % Total loans 12,073,758 150,621 4.91 % 12,090,994 153,620 5.05 % 11,291,723 130,627 4.56 % Total earning assets $ 17,510,487 $ 189,024 4.27 % $ 17,302,688 $ 192,352 4.43 % $ 15,213,384 $ 158,122 4.11 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (56,894 ) (56,632 ) (53,734 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 264,145 $ 234,337 $ 205,446 Other assets 2,429,466 2,473,255 2,068,469 Total assets $ 20,147,204 $ 19,953,648 $ 17,433,565 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 3,895,654 $ 4,448 0.45 % $ 3,895,881 $ 4,196 0.43 % $ 3,026,289 $ 1,180 0.15 % Savings accounts 2,855,401 2,128 0.30 % 2,879,704 2,145 0.30 % 2,974,147 2,119 0.28 % Money market accounts 1,822,698 4,017 0.87 % 1,789,777 3,729 0.84 % 1,153,906 1,254 0.43 % Other time deposits 1,733,492 7,016 1.61 % 1,779,770 7,181 1.62 % 1,669,039 5,780 1.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,307,245 17,609 0.68 % 10,345,132 17,251 0.67 % 8,823,381 10,333 0.46 % Brokered CD’s 181,425 1,098 2.40 % 212,198 1,268 2.40 % 178,283 856 1.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD’s 10,488,670 18,707 0.71 % 10,557,330 18,519 0.70 % 9,001,664 11,189 0.49 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 254,971 1,484 2.31 % 300,810 1,817 2.42 % 238,514 1,191 1.98 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 340,158 715 0.83 % 331,695 671 0.81 % 352,998 535 0.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,889,407 9,123 1.92 % 1,695,681 10,039 2.37 % 1,624,661 8,880 2.17 % Other borrowings 251,817 2,728 4.33 % 251,577 2,787 4.43 % 250,255 2,732 4.37 % Total borrowed funds 2,736,353 14,050 2.04 % 2,579,763 15,314 2.38 % 2,466,428 13,338 2.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,225,023 $ 32,757 0.98 % $ 13,137,093 $ 33,833 1.03 % $ 11,468,092 $ 24,527 0.85 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Demand deposits $ 3,841,867 $ 3,812,175 $ 3,596,159 Other liabilities 262,862 246,134 156,614 Shareholders’ equity 2,817,452 2,758,246 2,212,700 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 20,147,204 $ 19,953,648 $ 17,433,565 Net interest rate spread 3.29 % 3.40 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.57 % 3.66 % 3.51 % FTE adjustment $ 3,171 $ 3,289 $ 2,753 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 60,071 $ 1,140 2.54 % $ 51,284 $ 347 0.90 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 694,628 12,544 2.41 % 666,015 10,559 2.11 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,763,406 54,991 2.65 % 1,605,324 27,805 2.31 % States and political subdivisions 1,198,962 33,584 3.73 % 1,141,827 31,179 3.64 % Other securities 497,854 12,553 3.36 % 489,465 11,694 3.19 % Total investments 5,154,850 113,672 2.94 % 3,902,631 81,237 2.78 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,067,830 109,290 4.70 % 2,854,691 94,114 4.35 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,015,973 208,894 5.49 % 4,436,576 170,414 5.07 % Consumer: Home equity 567,953 22,089 5.20 % 496,365 17,834 4.80 % Other consumer loans 1,189,988 36,436 4.09 % 1,276,727 34,994 3.66 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 9,841,744 376,709 5.12 % 9,064,359 317,356 4.68 % Residential real estate loans 2,263,595 71,972 4.24 % 2,180,416 66,216 4.05 % Total loans 12,105,339 448,681 4.91 % 11,244,775 383,572 4.52 % Total earning assets $ 17,320,260 $ 563,493 4.32 % $ 15,198,690 $ 465,156 4.06 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (56,442 ) (52,070 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 242,938 $ 203,421 Other assets 2,464,192 2,081,615 Total assets $ 19,970,948 $ 17,431,656 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 3,829,213 $ 11,786 0.41 % $ 3,063,636 $ 2,969 0.13 % Savings accounts 2,889,977 6,556 0.30 % 3,020,955 5,239 0.23 % Money market accounts 1,772,150 10,572 0.80 % 1,138,679 2,502 0.29 % Other time deposits 1,784,200 21,299 1.60 % 1,615,896 14,493 1.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,275,540 50,213 0.65 % 8,839,166 25,203 0.38 % Brokered CD’s 194,985 3,457 2.37 % 182,720 2,380 1.74 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD’s 10,470,525 53,670 0.69 % 9,021,886 27,583 0.41 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 290,699 5,219 2.40 % 213,362 2,855 1.79 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 344,294 2,048 0.80 % 342,797 1,328 0.52 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,753,283 29,093 2.22 % 1,671,211 25,484 2.04 % Other borrowings 251,070 8,430 4.48 % 249,464 8,184 4.37 % Total borrowed funds 2,639,346 44,790 2.27 % 2,476,834 37,851 2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,109,871 $ 98,460 1.00 % $ 11,498,720 $ 65,434 0.76 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Demand deposits $ 3,833,605 $ 3,587,453 Other liabilities 263,799 157,859 Shareholders’ equity 2,763,673 2,187,624 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 19,970,948 $ 17,431,656 Net interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 3.51 % FTE adjustment $ 9,659 $ 8,345 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.

Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 56,292 $ 55,559 $ 53,660 $ 55,461 $ 50,381 Provision for loan losses 1,437 1,003 750 3,483 3,576 Gross charge-offs (2,716 ) (2,876 ) (4,261 ) (8,485 ) (10,000 ) Gross recoveries 1,897 2,606 2,564 6,451 8,756 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (819 ) (270 ) (1,697 ) (2,034 ) (1,244 ) Ending allowance for loan losses $ 56,910 $ 56,292 $ 52,713 $ 56,910 $ 52,713 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Average loans outstanding (1) $ 12,061,705 $ 12,083,609 $ 11,284,531 $ 12,097,310 $ 11,239,549 EOP loans outstanding (1) 12,017,648 $ 12,046,578 $ 11,292,659 $ 12,017,648 $ 11,292,659 Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1) 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 703 $ 423 $ 980 $ 703 $ 980 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (2) 138,498 142,421 148,816 138,498 148,816 Renegotiated loans 18,884 19,031 17,547 18,884 17,547 Total non-performing loans 157,382 161,452 166,363 157,382 166,363 Foreclosed properties 2,941 2,819 3,563 2,941 3,563 Total underperforming assets $ 161,026 $ 164,694 $ 170,906 $ 161,026 $ 170,906 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (2) 138,498 142,421 148,816 138,498 148,816 Substandard accruing loans 145,987 174,728 107,257 145,987 107,257 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 703 423 980 703 980 Total classified loans – “problem loans” $ 285,188 $ 317,572 $ 257,053 $ 285,188 $ 257,053 Other classified assets 2,556 2,550 3,070 2,556 3,070 Criticized loans – “special mention loans” 233,519 220,455 181,165 233,519 181,165 Total classified and criticized assets $ 521,263 $ 540,577 $ 441,288 $ 521,263 $ 441,288 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.47 % 1.31 % 1.47 % Allowance to non-performing loans (3) 36 % 35 % 32 % 36 % 32 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 1.34 % 1.37 % 1.51 % 1.34 % 1.51 % EOP total assets $ 20,438,788 $ 20,145,285 $ 17,567,759 $ 20,438,788 $ 17,567,759 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.97 % 0.79 % 0.97 % EOP – End of period actual balances (1) Excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $21.8 million at September 30, 2019, $24.7 million at June 30, 2019, and $29.9 million at September 30, 2018. (3) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded on the acquisition date.