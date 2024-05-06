Boudreau (Madison, Wisc., office) receives Employee Veteran Leadership award

Rubocki (Joliet, Ill., office) named a Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) team members Jeff Boudreau, Community Banking Market Manager, VP, and Cheri Rubocki, Talent Acquisition Director, SR, SVP, were recently honored by the military employment advocacy group Military Friendly®. Boudreau received the Employee Veteran Leadership award while Rubocki was named a Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America.

The Employee Veteran Leadership award recognizes employees of an organization who are U.S. military veterans and who demonstrate the finest qualities of our nation’s military, including leadership, teamwork, discipline, determination, adaptability, a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude, while the Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America award recognizes those who embody exceptional dedication to supporting America’s veterans in the civilian workforce.

“The transition from military to civilian life can be challenging, even for the most prepared service members,” said Dan Fazio, awards program manager. “The remarkable support and guidance provided by these advocates to help veterans thrive in their civilian careers are truly commendable.”

Of the 40 Employee Veteran Leadership honorees nationwide, Boudreau was the lone recipient from a banking institution.

“This is truly an honor,” Boudreau said. “I see this not only as recognition of the work that I have continued to do during and since my military career, but also a reflection of the culture at Old National. We truly believe that we are ‘Better Together’ here at Old National, and that starts with understanding what makes each of us unique. I believe that we all have the ability to lead from where we sit.”

Boudreau served for four years active and three years in the reserves in the United States Marines, and three years in the reserves in the United States Army National Guard. He serves as co-chair of Old National’s internal Military Veterans Impact Network group, which coordinates company-wide efforts to create sustainable programs for veterans transitioning back to civilian life while providing team members that are veterans – and their family members and supporters – with education, resources, and networking opportunities.

Rubocki is one of 58 selected nation-wide for the Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America honor. The individuals were recognized for their roles in establishing and nurturing sustainable opportunities, services and programs within their respective organizations. Examples include recruiting and hiring initiatives, onboarding and mentoring programs, veteran network and affinity groups, bridging the cultural gap between veteran and non-veteran employees, recognizing military service within the organization, and working with veterans service organizations and other community groups.

“With the challenges veterans face while transitioning back to civilian life, I am proud to work at Old National, an organization that is committed to supporting that transition by offering programs such as mentoring and our internal team member Military Veterans Impact Network,” Rubocki said. “It’s important for all of us to continue to support our veterans for the sacrifices they made for us.”

In 2023, Rubocki and Boudreau partnered to create a new mentoring program for Old National’s veteran team members. Rubocki also led the company’s efforts to establish recruitment partnerships with INVETS and Chicago Vets/Roll Call Chicagoland. Additionally, she and her team worked to help veterans find career opportunities through a variety of career fairs and networking events in partnership with Old National’s Military Veterans Impact Network.

The award winners will be featured in the June issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, a print and digital publication distributed globally to transitioning service members, veterans and their families.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2024), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

ABOUT MILITARY FRIENDLY®

The Military Friendly(R) ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs and students. By providing a benchmark to aim for, by posting a “score,” this program has encouraged civilian organizations to help veterans thrive in the civilian workforce. This is the very cornerstone of creating sustainable civilian opportunities for veterans. For more information go to militaryfriendly.com.

