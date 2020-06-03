Old Ranch Country Club Multimillion-Dollar Renovation Project Underway

Breaking News
Old Ranch Country Club Offers Something for Members of all Ages including Expanded Dining, Social and Entertainment Experiences

SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old Ranch Country Club, a member of the ClubCorp family of clubs, announces a multimillion dollar clubhouse renovation project taking ClubLife at Old Ranch to a new level.

“This reinvention signifies the beginning of an exciting new era for Old Ranch Country Club,” said Frank Herrera, General Manager. “We are pleased to offer even more new amenities and features that elevate the Member experience and provide more value to our membership.”

New Features and Lifestyle Amenities at Old Ranch Country Club
The Old Ranch renovation will include an upscale bar area, elevated dining experience, grill with original Orange County fare, modern-ranch seating throughout, social tables where Members can connect and an updated design creating ideal spots to dine and socialize with family and friends. Innovative new menus will feature fresh and seasonal offerings with locally sourced ingredients, signature club favorites, wine options with a focus on California favorites, local craft beers bottled and on tap, and hand-crafted cocktails. 

In addition to the refreshed dining spaces, a kids-only space with toys, games, media consoles and more will be created to cater to families and offer a supervised space while Members use the amenities. All designed to enhance the club experience for every member of the family. “Our Members are very excited about all the improvements,” said Mike Stein, chairman of the club’s board of governors. “There has always been a sense of pride and community among this membership. I expect that will grow even stronger as we take advantage of all of the new amenities and share them with family and friends.”

Members of Old Ranch Country Club also can enjoy ClubCorp’s unique Signature Gold Unlimited program, which provides value-oriented benefits Worldwide including complimentary green fees and complimentary dining when traveling throughout the ClubCorp Network, which now offers access to more than 450 private clubs and special offerings at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues. Among the Los Angeles-area clubs in the ClubCorp family are Braemar Country Club in Tarzana, City Club Los Angeles in the downtown area, and Porter Valley Country Club in Northridge.

About Old Ranch Country Club
Old Ranch Country Club offers 18 holes of championship golf designed by Ted Robinson. Amenities also include the Public Golf Center (a private, 350-yard lighted driving range featuring two sides with one side available to the public), family pool with poolside service and a snack bar, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment including Peloton and Cybex, upscale and casual dining and private event space.

About ClubCorp
Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

