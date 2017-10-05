SAN JUAN (Reuters) – High atop the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista, Jesus Santos applied plaster to the building’s damaged facade, all the while belting out operatic love songs that echoed through Old San Juan’s eerily empty streets.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Las Vegas shooting probe focuses on gunman’s history, weapons - October 5, 2017
- Old San Juan shows its resilience after Puerto Rico hurricane - October 5, 2017
- Storms impact U.S. job market; trade expected to bolster economy - October 5, 2017