According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for OLED displays because that’s where most of the big players, like LG and Samsung, have their factories.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global OLED Display Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At USD 48.76 Billion In 2022, At A CAGR Of 22.56%. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. Demand for demand-side platforms has been higher than expected in all areas compared to what it was before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market will grow by 21.8% more in 2020 than it did in 2019.

In the scope, we looked at demand-side solutions from large companies like Amazon.com, Adobe, The Trade Desk, MediaMath, and SmartyAds, among others.

OLED Display, or DSP, is software that lets advertisers buy advertising space for ad inventory. Agencies and trade desks use this software platform to buy advertising space through a real-time bidding system and an ad exchange.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ OLED Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In January 2021, Samsung Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells display products and develops low-power organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for smartphones.

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells display products and develops low-power organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for smartphones. In March 2021, Samsung Display, South Korea’s largest display maker, invested $2.7 billion to build a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production line for small-sized panels used in smartphones and laptops.

Samsung Display, South Korea’s largest display maker, invested $2.7 billion to build a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production line for small-sized panels used in smartphones and laptops. In February 2021, Apple partnered with TSMC to develop tiny OLED displays for augmented reality (AR) devices.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for OLED displays because that’s where most of the big players, like LG and Samsung, have their factories. The Asia-Pacific region is also home to the headquarters of a number of companies that make TVs, signs, and other products.

Due to the trade war between the US and China, a big chunk of the Chinese government’s planned budget is going into the display industry. In contrast, the semiconductor industry, which is one of the industries that attracts a lot of investment, looks like it will have a lot of problems.

Even though South Korea is a small country, it has put money into academic research and development of OLED technology. Electronics giants like LG and Samsung are putting a lot of money into the country.

LG Display also said in August 2021 that it would invest 1 trillion won to make it easier to make small and medium-sized OLED displays. The company says that the investment will last until March 2024 and will be used to make sixth-generation substrates (1,500mm x 1,850mm) in South Korea at an OLED facility.

China is a global centre for making things. It is the fastest-growing consumer market in the world and one of the biggest exporters of consumer goods. The country has one of the world’s biggest TV markets. For instance, LG wants to grow its OLED panel business with the help of Chinese retailers and TV makers. Sales of OLED display panels are expected to grow by a factor of ten in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/73113/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 22.56% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 48.76 Billion By Type Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display), Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED), Others By Applications Smartphone, Smart Watch, Wearable Device, Digital Cameras, TV Sets, MP Players, Radio Decks, Others By End-Use Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other By Companies SMD, LGD, SONY, Futaba Corporation, Sichuan CCO Display Technology, RITEK, Visionox, JOLED, EDO Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

Over the next few years, the growth of the global OLED display market is expected to be driven by the benefits of OLED technology. OLED technology has a lot of benefits, such as clearer colours, better contrast, faster refresh rates, and sharper images. OLED displays are smaller, thinner, and use less energy because they run at the right amount of power. OLED displays also have better viewing angles, which is another benefit for customers.

Over the next few years, the growth of the global OLED display market is likely to be driven by more uses for OLED displays. Devices that use OLEDs are starting to be used in many different fields around the world. OLED technology is used in media players, digital cameras, cell phones, TVs, wearable devices, and other areas. Sony, Samsung, and LG, three of the biggest companies on the market, have all released products with OLED displays to expand their product lines and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Opportunities:

Falling prices for OLED TVs can present lucrative growth opportunities. Costly materials are needed to make OLEDs. When a display is bigger, it costs more to make. At the moment, OLED TVs are much more expensive than other technologies. Over the next few years, improvements in OLED technology and cheaper raw materials are likely to bring down the price of OLED TVs, which will drive the market. Also, the entry of new players into the market and the mass production of OLED TVs will help bring down the prices of OLED TVs and boost the OLED display market.

There are a lot of business opportunities that can come from the competition between OLED and LCD technologies. The main benefits of OLED technology are that it uses less energy and is better for the environment. Due to the fact that biodegradable materials can be used to make OLED displays, they are likely to become very popular in the near future. Due to the growing gap between how much power is needed and how much is available, OLED displays are also expected to use less power. Improvements include a wider range of colours, an increase in the number of times per second that the display redraws data, transparency, smaller dimensions, more flexibility, and better D adaptability. The global OLED display market is also likely to be driven by the growing market share and popularity of active matrix OLED (AMOLED).

Restraints:

Over the next few years, the growth of the global OELD displays market is likely to be slowed by the high cost of making OLED displays. Making OLED displays is a very expensive process. In fact, the steps needed to make OLEDs can make the cost of the final product much higher than it would be with other modern technologies like LCDs.

Over the next few years, the growth of the global OLED display market is likely to be slowed by the low use of OLED technology. Because OLED displays are so tall, they have a very low penetration rate compared to other technologies of today. Since LCD technology came first, customers often think that OLED technology is more complicated and expensive than LCD technology. This makes it hard for the technology to spread quickly, which means it can’t produce as much as it needs to in order to compete with other leading technologies.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SMD, LGD, SONY, Futaba Corporation, Sichuan CCO Display Technology, RITEK, Visionox, JOLED, EDO, and others.

By Types

Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

Others

By Applications

Smartphone

Smart Watch

Wearable Device

Digital Cameras

TV Sets

MP Players

Radio Decks

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Utility Poles Market – The Global Utility Poles Market Stands At USD 46 Billion In 2022, And It Is Expected To Shoot Up To USD 70.1 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Rate Of 3.8% For The Forecast Period Of 2023 – 2030.

– The Global Utility Poles Market Stands At USD 46 Billion In 2022, And It Is Expected To Shoot Up To USD 70.1 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Rate Of 3.8% For The Forecast Period Of 2023 – 2030. Synthetic Rubber Market – The Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Was Valued At USD 28.89 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 29.86 Billion In 2022 To USD 41.73 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period.

– The Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Was Valued At USD 28.89 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 29.86 Billion In 2022 To USD 41.73 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period. Disposable Gloves Market – The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size Was Valued At USD 23.03 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 26.82 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.64 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com