Olema Oncology to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), announced today that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and update at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT).

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com ) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

