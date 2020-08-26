Breaking News
OlivaFix – First Worldwide Healthy Denture Adhesive Cream – Coming to America

OlivaFix Gold Made with Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil But Without Any (Zero Percent) Petrochemicals, Zinc, or Parabens

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world's first healthy denture adhesive will soon be available to American consumers. 

“We are excited that American consumers will have the opportunity to buy our OlivaFix denture creams,” said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf AG, a health and wellness company based in Switzerland. “Our OlivaFix denture adhesives contain zero percent petrochemicals, zero percent zinc, and zero percent parabens.”

Bogaert said bonyf AG plans to export three OlivaFix products:

  • OlivaFix Gold Denture Adhesive Cream, the company’s flagship product, contains 30% organic extra virgin olive oil
  • OlivaFix Fresh Denture Adhesive Cream contains 30% olive oil, and an extra dose of freshness.
  • OlivaFix Denture Adhesive Cream contains 30% olive oil.

“I wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives by offering them a solution to a lifestyle problem,” Bogaert said. “My background as a dental technician enabled my team to develop the OlivaFix range of denture adhesive creams.”

Bogaert said OlivaFix was a game-changer in the denture adhesive cream industry.

“OlivaFix offers people with dentures a healthier alternative that does not have petrochemicals, zinc or parabens,” he said. “We replaced the petrochemicals with 30 percent content olive oil. We removed zinc from the formula because it is detrimental to your health if absorbed into the body over long periods.”

Perhaps just as important, Bogaert said, OlivaFix Denture Adhesive Cream lasts 24 hours for upper dentures.

“The high content of olive oil also leaves a silky smooth feeling on the gums,” he added.

bonyf AG embodies Swiss premium quality products that are manufactured in its R&D facilities.

“We are a global enterprise that exports our trusted brands to 33 countries,” Bogaert said. “Now, we want American consumers to have a healthier denture cream option just like the people in all those countries.”

Bogaert emphasized that OlivaFix is not just for people interested in their health.

“Wearing a denture can be quite distressing and, for some, even embarrassing,” he said. “People can sometimes lack the confidence to do things we all take for granted, such as eating, drinking and smiling.

“Our premium denture adhesive cream gives people back their confidence,” Bogaert said. “OlivaFix will give people with dentures a better quality of life. OlivaFix, which offers many health benefits, will keep their dentures in place for 24 hours.”

For more information, please visit www.olivafix.com or check out the company’s Facebook page.

 

 

CONTACT: Andrew Polin
OlivaFix
561-544-0719
[email protected]

