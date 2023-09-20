Caesars Entertainment Was Presenting Sponsor for Sept. 9 Event

Olive Crest Champions of Children Names of those pictured (L-R), Spyro Costopoulos (WynnBET), Jennifer Ronquillo (Bank of America), Jimmy Monaghan (Executive Director of Olive Crest in Los Angeles), and Joe Asher (IGT).

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, Olive Crest hosted an evening cocktail reception, fundraiser and auction at the Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas, NV – entitled “Champions of Children.” Gaming giant Caesars Entertainment was the presenting sponsor, donating $20K to the event along with a $5,000 luxury weekend getaway at a Las Vegas Caesars resort for the auction. The event raised $140K and offered attendees the opportunity to learn more about Olive Crest and its mission to end child abuse and neglect.

“It’s truly an honor to be taking a leadership role in the community for the benefit of our youth,” said Olive Crest Trustee and Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Caesars Entertainment, Mario Heidke. “Being afforded the opportunity to prevent physical or emotional pain for our kids is a true privilege for a company like ours.”

Olive Crest’s model of strengthening, equipping, and restoring children in crisis has proven to be extremely effective in stopping the cycle of abuse and neglect and empowering strong families to become healthy and productive in their communities. The organization tackles these challenges head-on with intervention, training, counseling, education, and residential programs.

Caesars joined other prominent event sponsors dedicated to the cause, including Wynn Resorts, Bank of America, Nevada State Bank, Dollar Loan Center, Huntington Jewelers, Osaka Japanese Bistro, Raintree Real Estate, Canyon Ridge Christian Church, and Bank of Nevada CEO, John Guedry and his wife Debbie, who have been community fixtures promoting equal access to education for all students.

“We are just overwhelmed by the success of this event and what it means to our efforts to end child abuse and neglect in our community,” said Jimmy Monaghan, Executive Director at Olive Crest in Nevada. “We are so grateful to our title sponsor Caesars Entertainment, as they have truly increased awareness of our efforts. Their outpouring of support and investment in the lives of kids and families we serve is priceless for us.”

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 200,000 children and their families. Olive Crest works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Many innovative programs reflect the conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. With unwavering compassion, the Olive Crest family maintains a lifelong commitment to the youth and families even after they have graduated from the organization’s programs.

Olive Crest serves 5,000 children and families each day throughout the Western United States. For information, call 800-550-CHILD (2445) or visit www.olivecrest.org.

Media Contact: Ashlyn Neavel

ashlyn-neavel@olivecrest.org

714-486-4570 (cell)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ccfaf91-8382-42e8-86ac-6c65ad18afea