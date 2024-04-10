The company recently celebrated its first year in the U.S. and is on track to reach $100 million in sales revenue in its second year

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olive Tree People Inc. has celebrated its first year in the United States and is already expected to reach $100 million in sales revenue in its second year with sales of up to $300,000 per day, making it the fastest growing waterless beauty company in the U.S.

Founder, Olive Tree Farmer and CEO Thomas Lommel, when asked what makes his company successful, stated that it is essentially three things:

“First, what we are doing makes perfect sense – replacing the 70% water in conventional beauty products with the elixir of our olive leaves and hydroxytyrosol, an ancient Mediterranean secret, and people understand it. Second, the products work, and most of our customers love them because they have a soul. Of course, our 365-day return guarantee also plays a role that should not be underestimated. It shows how confident we are in what we do. Third, our unique community around the olive tree, which has formed organically over the past 12 months with almost 10,000 waterless beauty consultants in the U.S.,” commented Mr. Lommel.

“I am convinced that direct-to-consumer, especially for beauty products that want to be perceived with all the senses, is the most successful way to show people the difference between conventional and waterless beauty,” Mr. Lommel added.

The success of Olive Tree People also has a direct impact on the share price of its parent company, Oliveda International Inc., which is publicly traded under the stock symbol “OLVI.” Oliveda International, Inc.’s stock value, company value and market capitalization has risen significantly in recent months. According to the OTC Markets website (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OLVI/security), the market capitalization of the public company’s common stock was over $2.13 billion as of the end of trading on April 9, 2024.

Mr. Lommel, who developed his first product, the I01, in his olive tree house in the south of Spain over 20 years ago, when asked how he sees the next 1-2 years, stated, “I am convinced what we do will be successful in the U.S. but also in the rest of the world within the next few years because it works, everyone understands it, and it makes absolute sense.”

“On the other hand, it makes no sense to continue working against life. We must finally realize that we cannot exist without microorganisms in us and on us. With synthetic and/or dead plant substances, such as refined plant oils, which are processed into emulsions with distilled water and preservatives and comprise up to 95% of the product in conventional creams, they work against our microbiome and therefore against life,” Mr. Lommel added.

About Olive Tree People Inc.

Olive Tree People Inc. and its parent company Oliveda International as well as the European companies Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region’s largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success.

