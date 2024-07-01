In addition to the year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, the company expects to reach 50,000 waterless beauty consultants and more than $100 million revenue in its second year in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that revenues for its Olive Tree People subsidiary and its waterless beauty movement grew almost 3,000% in the second quarter of 2024 over the same period in 2023 and more than 147% over the first quarter of 2024.

Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel commented, “The future of beauty is waterless, and the waterless beauty movement will change the beauty industry over the next two to five years. In our second year in United States, we are projected to reach more than 50,000 waterless beauty consultants and more than $100 million in revenue.

“Why are we growing so exponentially? There are three main reasons:

“First, our waterless beauty consultants run our business with such passion, dedication, and deep love that they are sensationally successful in showing people the difference between conventional and waterless beauty. Everyone deserves to learn the difference and then decide whether they want to continue working with conventional cosmetics or with waterless beauty. I believe that beauty is not made for online shops and should not gather dust on shelves. Beauty should be recommended from human to human, to friends and family. Waterless beauty and direct-to-consumer are the perfect match.

“Second, people understand the difference and no longer want to buy the up to 70% water in clean and/or organic beauty or in doctor brands.

“Third, it works, and people love our 365-day guarantee, which we have been successfully offering in Europe and the U.S. for over a decade because we deeply believe in nature and what we are doing.

“Our mission is to heal the world with the power of our mountain olive trees. For this, we take over large lands with wildly growing mountain olive trees, cultivate and eco-certify them. The mountain olive trees then supply the worldwide unique, ‘Holistic Beauty Molecule,’ hydroxytyrosol, which protects the cells of the trees up to 4,000 years and also human cells perfectly. This globally unique Beauty Molecule, which is only found indigenously in our mountain olive trees, replaces 100% of the 70% water phase that is otherwise common in skin care products. The products are therefore 70% more efficient than those based on water. The water that we do not use in our products we bring to people in Africa by building water wells, most recently with the Maasai in the Kilimanjaro region in 2021. It is estimated that 2.5 billion people on our planet have no direct access to clean water.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region’s largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

