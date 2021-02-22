Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

In a video for Vouge, supermodel Gigi Hadid mentions her use of clean and natural Oliveda during her recent pregnancy

Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, is making a strong push into the growing pregnancy beauty market on the heels of a mention by international supermodel and beauty influencer Gigi Hadid, who stated that she used Oliveda products produced by Oliveda International’s second-tier subsidiary during her recent pregnancy.  The video can be seen at can been seen at https://www.vogue.com/article/gigi-hadid-beauty-secrets.

According to industry research firms, the global pregnancy care products market size was valued at over $23 million in 2019 and is expected to reach almost $42 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the 2020 to 2026 forecast period.  In recent years there has been a reported shift away from traditional home skincare remedies during pregnancy to commercially available products.  At the same time, rising awareness of natural, holistic skincare solutions is driving consumers attention towards use of safer and more effective skincare products.  The market for organic pregnancy care products is rising both globally and in the United States.

During the sensitive months of pregnancy, our demands on everything that comes especially close to us change.  It is even more important to provide and pamper our largest organ, the skin, which protects and embraces us for a lifetime, with active ingredients that are 100% beneficial, caring and nourishing, and contain 0% harmful or inactive ingredients.

Our belief is that Gigi Hadid’s skin care routine during her pregnancy is a sign of her trust in the power of nature – and in pure Oliveda products.  Our recommendations for demanding skin during pregnancy include:

For the complexion – the regenerating Jasmine Face Oil F27; Against impurities and irritations of the skin – the anti-inflammatory and soothing SOS Skin Gel B14; For the body – Oliveda  Body Oil Lavender Vanilla B28.  Oliveda Clean Beauty, without harmful or ineffective ingredients, but 100% pure, highly effective nature.

About Oliveda International, Inc. 
Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment.  The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology.  In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH second-tier subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul.  Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years.  Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain.  Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.   

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Oliveda International, Inc.
Investor Relations
619-452-6075
[email protected]

