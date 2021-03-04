Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after the market closes. Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its results.

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #6897141. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 393 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

Investor Contact:

Jean Fontana

ICR

646-277-1214

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

717-657-2300

[email protected]