Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In the 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference

HARRISBURG, Penn., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM ET. Attending for Ollie’s will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Stasz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 416 stores in 28 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

