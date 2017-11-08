Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces revision to ex-dividend date of November dividend

Breaking News
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) (TSX:OLY) announces that it has revised the ex-dividend date of the dividend to be paid by OFGI on its common shares on November 30, 2017, as previously announced in its release dated November 6, 2017, from November 17, 2017 to November 20, 2017. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as at November 21, 2017.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.  Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services.  OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

For further information, please contact:

Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 261-0900
Fax: (403) 265-1455

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
