Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) announced details today of the remarkable experience of one of its Scientific Advisory Board Members, Dr. Gary Berns, while overseeing the rehabilitation treatments of Olympian and Surfing Champion Carlos Muñoz, following a devastating shoulder injury and subsequent accelerated recovery from highly invasive shoulder surgery utilizing Endonovo’s SofPulse® medical device.

SofPulse® treatments applied to Muñoz’s surgically repaired shoulder resulted in significantly reduced recovery time, allowing Muñoz to re-enter the World Surf League (WSL) rankings and Championship Tour surfing competitions, nearly a year earlier than expected.

Muñoz Career Prior To His Severe Shoulder Injury

Carlos Muñoz is a Costa Rican surfer who rose to fame in 2008 to become one of the Top 10 Junior Men’s Surfers in the world according to the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP). Munoz was also a former Team Red Bull surfer who won multiple international competitions in his rise as a world-ranked surfer.

In 2021, Muñoz was called upon to fill in for a fellow surfer at the Olympics who, due to Covid-19, could not compete. However, Muñoz arrived too late to compete. After missing the Olympic heats, he qualified for the 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour, making him the first Costa Rican surfer to do so.

Devastating Shoulder Injury

As Muñoz was reaching his peak as a rising star in the world of professional surfing, he suffered a devastating injury when he fell on an end-section turn at Backdoor and was pulled over the falls, slamming onto a rock at the World Surf League (WSL) Banzai Pipeline event in Oahu Hawaii in early 2022.

Despite still winning the heat, Muñoz had to withdraw from the event due to a dislocated shoulder. His injury was severe enough to require a highly invasive shoulder surgery that took place in California later that year.

Prior to his injury, Muñoz had made it to the Top 10 in his first World Championship Tour (WCT) event at Pipeline.

Muñoz Recovery from Surgery

After undergoing surgery and returning to Costa Rica for rehabilitation, Muñoz worked with Dr. Berns, a renowned rehabilitation specialist and Endonovo Scientific Advisory Board Member, who introduced him to the benefits of SofPulse® Pulsed Electro Magnetic Frequency (PEMF) therapy.

Dr. Berns’ rehabilitation clinic in Costa Rica specializes in helping surfers and other professional athletes overcome injuries. Fortunately, it was during his treatment at the clinic, that Muñoz was introduced to the PEMF technology of SofPulse®.

SofPulse®, is a game-changer for top athletes, as it allows them to recover faster, reduce pain and inflammation after an injury.

SofPulse® Cuts Projected Recovery Time in Half

Under Dr. Berns’ care, Muñoz used SofPulse® to reduce his post-surgical inflammation and rapidly speed up his estimated recovery time, while adhering to a carefully monitored daily rehabilitation exercise regimen.

SofPulse® therapy, along with a traditional treatment regimen, resulted in Muñoz being able to recover and begin surfing again, in only nine (9) short months.

His expected recovery time before integrating SofPulse® into his rehabilitation, was double that, at 18 months.

The addition of SofPulse® provided for an effective and affordable non-invasive treatment that can be easily integrated into top-performing athletes recovery programs.

SofPulse® Automated Treatment Protocol:

Muñoz rehabilitation plan consisted of daily SofPulse® treatments on his injured shoulder, using the following automated treatment protocol*:

The SofPulse ® device was applied to the injured area and treatments applied throughout an 8-hour period each day.

device was applied to the injured area and treatments applied throughout an 8-hour period each day. Each treatment would last approximately 15 minutes

After each treatment, the SofPulse ® automatically enters standby mode (a resting period) for 1 hour and 45 minutes before the application of the next 15-minute treatment.

automatically enters standby mode (a resting period) for 1 hour and 45 minutes before the application of the next 15-minute treatment. After eight (8) hours of continuous automated treatments, the SofPulse® device was removed and shut off.

*SofPulse® treatments are non-invasive, drug-free and can easily be integrated into traditional treatment regimens resulting in accelerated physical recovery.

Muñoz Returns to WSL Competition

Currently ranked 24th in the World Surf League, Muñoz recently beat Kelly Slater in the qualifying round of the WSL MEO Rip Curl Portugal Pro, solidifying his place among the world’s top surfers. He is one of the few surfers in the world to have defeated 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater and 3-time World Surfing Champion Gabriel Medina in WCT competition.

But this is only the beginning for Muñoz, and the surfing world is on the edge of its seat, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Munoz remarkable journey. This season, he’s hoping to break into the top 10 surfers in the world and continue to build on the success he was experiencing prior to his injury.

Presently Munoz is an unpaid spokesperson for SofPulse®

As the world of professional surfing continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see how innovations like SofPulse® will continue to shape the sport, and help athletes reach new heights.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Steve Barnes

(800) 701-1223 Ext. 108

sbarnes@endonovo.com

www.endonovo.com

Media Contact:

Gregory A. McAndrews

Greg McAndrews & Associates

(310) 804-7037

greg@gregmcandrews.com