Track and field depend and prepares for Olympic cycles, 2020 was supposed to be an Olympic year, then came COVID-19. The overall impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain, but it has changed the world.

Olympic_Champ_Brianna_Rollins-McNeal_takes_down_Merlene_Ottey_record_to_set_a_world_best This year was set to be special as she was competing to be able to defend her title in the 100-meter hurdles at the Olympics that were rescheduled to July 2021 in Tokyo, though as of date, this is questionable. In this moment though, per Brianna she says, “it felt great to put back on my Nike uniform.”

Los Angeles,, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Track and field depend and prepares for Olympic cycles, 2020 was supposed to be an Olympic year, then came COVID-19. The overall impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain, but it has changed the world of sports, including Track and Field.USATF for the foreseeable future. With support from brands such as NIKE, the organization has worked to find innovative ways to support its athletes during these ever-changing times after being shut down for nearly five months.

At the AP Ranch High-Performance Invitational, Brianna Rollins-McNeal proved that through adversity, winners find a way. The collegiate legend went into last week’s race, ready to face whatever was before her and ended up breaking her PR and a 30-year record. In the 150 meters, Rollins-McNeal shaved off .08 of a second to set a new record of 16.41, knocking off a record previously held by Jamaican Merlene Ottey, set in 1989. Ottey had held the previous record since September 27, 1989 in Tripani, Italy. Along with a world best in the 150-meters, she was able to snag a personal best in the 60 meters. Though specializing in the 100-meter hurdles, Rollins-McNeal is proving to be a force in sprints as well taking bronze in the 60 meters at the World Indoor Championships.

This year was set to be special as she was competing to be able to defend her title in the 100-meter hurdles at the Olympics that were rescheduled to July 2021 in Tokyo, though as of date, this is questionable. In this moment though, per Brianna she says, “it felt great to put back on my Nike uniform.”

John Regis, owner of Stellar Athletics, even took notice of her performance-saying, “Watch out, Brianna is ready to roll.”

Contact Email: [email protected]

Phone: 2132963894

Attachment