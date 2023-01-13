Olympusat has non-exclusive acquired 100 hours of English and Spanish-language content from BBC Studios to stream in the United States and Latin-American, excluding Brazil, as well as broadcast in México, programming includes Musketeers, Broken, and Mad Dogs.

West Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympusat, LLC, announced today it secured a licensing deal with BBC Studios for 100 hours of its English and Spanish-language content in the U.S. and Latin-America, excluding Brazil, AVOD service known as FreeTV, as well as on its FAST channels, pay TV networks and an OTA station in México. The licensing deal includes BBC Studios’ series such as Musketeers, Broken, and Mad Dogs.

Olympusat, LLC is a vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English language pay television channels in the U.S., which includes programming rights and a global distribution content library, a portfolio of networks of 30+ HD and SD networks in English and Spanish-language, a premium FAST channel suite of in-language and dubbed content, in both English and Spanish, and an AVOD streaming service FreeTV, which is also available as a broadcast station carried in Mexico City, Mexico as FreeTV 8.2.

“We are very pleased to have closed our first deal with BBC Studios. Together with the power of technology and world class content, Olympusat is committed to bringing the best multi-platform and multi-language experience to our viewers,” said Hulda Acevedo, Director of Content Acquisitions. “Olympusat continues to consistently deliver premium content to audiences looking for the quality, quantity, convenience, and value of series such as Musketeers, Broken, and Mad Dogs to create conversations with no boundaries.”

“As BBC Studios continues to expand in the global FAST market, we have built a great relationship with Olympusat in Latin America,” says Karina Dolgiej, VP, Content Sales, Latin America, BBC Studios. “This deal celebrates what BBC Studios does best – making premium content available for all fans by meeting audiences on new, growing platforms.”

Musketeers : On the streets of 17th century Paris, law and order is more a fledgling idea than reality, and the Musketeers, Athos, Aramis, and Porthos, are far more than merely royal bodyguards for King Louis XIII; they are inseparable, loyal unto death and committed to upholding justice. Together, this crack team of highly trained soldiers fight for honor, valor, love, and just for the pure thrill of it. However, they face a continuing struggle to maintain order and protect the King and Queen, while outwitting the machinations of their enemies.

Production: A BBC Drama production, co-produced by BBC Worldwide and BBC America.

Broken : Michael Kerrigan is a Catholic priest presiding over an urban parish in northern England. Father Michael must be a confidant, counsellor and confessor to a congregation struggling to reconcile its beliefs with the challenges of daily life in contemporary Britain. With a checkered past and a complicated relationship with his own family, the priest is determined to help his parishioners through their troubles. But despite his best efforts, Father Michael cannot always fix what is broken in their lives.

Production: LA Productions for BBC.

Mad Dogs : Rick, Baxter, Woody, and Quinn are on their way to visit their friend Alvo at his luxury villa in Majorca. Alvo has paid for the whole trip – he wants to celebrate selling his business for a packet with his oldest friends. But as the weekend unfolds, a pricklier side to Alvo starts to emerge. And when a masked man appears at the villa late in the evening, it becomes clear Alvo isn’t quite the man they thought he was. What happens next will test their nerve, their loyalty and change their lives forever as a what started as a holiday in the sun turns into a labyrinthine nightmare of lies, deception and murder.

Production: A Left Bank Pictures production for Sky.

Mad Dogs attracted an average of 1.6 million viewers across its series with nearly 1.8 million viewers for its finale making it the second highest rated programme and the highest rated drama for Sky 1 for the past three years, according an information provided by BBC Studios. Additionally, Musketeers peaked with 9.3 million viewers, ranking within the UK’s top ten highest rated Drama titles since 2013 and as BBC One’s fifth highest rated Drama programme in over four years for All Individuals 4+.

About Olympusat

Olympusat, LLC is a vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English language pay television channels in the U.S., including an expanding programming rights and global distribution footprint providing an original, world-class content library. In addition, the company’s extensive portfolio of networks of 30+ HD and SD networks in English and Spanish-language, includes a premium FAST channel suite in-language and dubbed, in both English and Spanish.

Recognizing the ever-changing landscape within media and entertainment, Olympusat, LLC has launched FreeTV, an AVOD streaming service providing unique programming from around the world. FreeTV is available on all streaming platforms across 17 regions in Latin America, and most recently in the United States. FreeTV is also available as a broadcast station serving the audience of Mexico City, Mexico as Free TV 8.2.

For more information, please visit: www.olympusat.com

