Olympusat, LLC, has announced the launch of the music channel Flash on the streaming platform Rakuten TV.

West Palm Beach, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympusat, LLC, has announced the launch of the music channel Flash on the streaming platform Rakuten TV. Flash is a fun and refreshing music network that airs the latest and most popular music videos from Latin music’s biggest stars, larger-than-life idols, and up-and-coming sensations.

“Just in time for the summer, we are thrilled to bring our extensive catalog of music videos to Rakuten TV for added enjoyment,” said Amanda Miller, Chief Revenue Officer of Olympusat. “Our partnership with Rakuten TV provides European viewers with a FAST channel that let them consume music videos of the most famous Hispanic performers.”

Flash’s stellar music catalog features today’s hottest hits across the most popular genres, including salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, pop rock, urbano and reggaeton such as 6ix9ine y Yailin La Más Viral – Pa Ti, Servando y Florentino – Primera Cira, Tito Nieves y Gilberto Santa Rosa – Soy, and Menudo – Feelin’.

About Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is one of the leading streaming platforms in Europe that combines TVOD (Transactional video-on-demand), AVOD (Advertising video-on-demand) and FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) providing users with a universe of content and making the whole entertainment experience easier. In Spain, the company also provides an SVOD (Subscription video-on-demand) service.

The TVOD service offers an authentic cinematic experience with the latest releases to buy or rent in high audio and video quality. The advertising-supported offering comprises AVOD and FAST services. The AVOD service features more than 10,000 titles available on-demand, including films, documentaries and series from Hollywood and local studios, as well as the catalogue with Original and Exclusive content. The FAST service consists of an extensive line-up of over 500 unique channels among which 100 Owned & Operated (O&O) across Europe, including free linear channels from global networks, top European broadcasters and media groups, and the platform’s own thematic channels with curated content. Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches more than 140 million households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices.

Rakuten TV is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading internet services companies, offering a wide range of services for consumers and businesses, with a focus on e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications.

About Olympusat

Olympusat, LLC is a vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English language pay television channels in the U.S., including an expanding programming rights and global distribution footprint providing an original, world-class content library. In addition, the company’s extensive portfolio of networks of 30+ HD and SD Spanish and English language television networks, includes a premium FAST channel suite.

Recognizing the ever-changing landscape within media and entertainment, Olympusat, LLC has launched FreeTV, an AVOD streaming service providing unique programing from around the world. FreeTV is available on all streaming platforms across 17 regions in Latin America, and most recently in the United States. FreeTV is also available as a broadcast station serving the audience of Mexico City, Mexico as FreeTV 8.2.

For more information, please visit www.olympusat.com

