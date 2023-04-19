Growing cookies and breakfast biscuits brand secures minority funding to drive future expansion

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olyra Foods, producer of organic and nutritional breakfast biscuits made with stone-milled ancient Greek grains today announces Bimbo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo, has made a minority investment in the company. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 34 countries, is known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. The funding will help Olyra Foods further expand its presence in retail and on-line marketplaces.

“Olyra, in a very authentic way, has tapped into a consumer need for more nutritious and delicious breakfast solutions,” said Constantino Matouk, VP of Bimbo Ventures. “We are excited to work with them to help grow the business and expand availability of Olyra’s products to more consumers.”

Launched in 2017, Olyra’s founder and CEO Yannis Varellas sought to offer the first nutritious and delicious breakfast biscuit. Inspired by his family’s grain mill in Thrace, Greece, Varellas connected with local farmers to produce the biscuits using ancient grains, including barley, oat, spelt and lupine. All biscuits are organic, non-GMO and made with natural ingredients. The company also promotes its products’ nutritional profiles with 4g fiber, 5g protein and only 6g sugar per serving.

Olyra debuted with its line of crunchy breakfast biscuits in unique flavors like Hazelnut Carob, Cinnamon Tahini and Fig Anise. The brand has since expanded its offerings to include sandwich breakfast biscuits in Double Chocolate, Hazelnut Cocoa and Greek Yogurt Blueberry, and most recently introduced filled breakfast biscuits in Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Double Chocolate. Today, Olyra is distributed both online and in over 5,000 retail locations nationwide.

“These past few years have been exciting as we’ve worked toward offering consumers new nutritional breakfast options,” said Yannis Varellas, Founder and CEO of Olyra Foods. “We are looking forward to working with Bimbo Ventures as we continue our growth and expansion into the market.”

Olyra Foods is committed to offering delicious and nutritious breakfast biscuits. Founded by the son of a Greek grain milling family, Olyra incorporates natural ingredients and essential ancient Greek grains including spelt, barley, lupine and oats into all its products.

