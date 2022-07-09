OM Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Outset Medical Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Outset Medical securities between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period). Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 6, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/outset-medical-om-fraud-investigation

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendants had “continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance” that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company’s inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a “shipment hold” and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Outset Medical class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Outset Medical class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

