Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OM INVESTOR FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Outset Medical (OM) Investors Who Suffered Over $300,000 Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

OM INVESTOR FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Outset Medical (OM) Investors Who Suffered Over $300,000 Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) investors who have suffered over $300,000 losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Sept. 15, 2020 – June 13, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 6, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OM
Contact An Attorney Now: OM@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint challenges Outset’s claims concerning its flagship product, Tablo, including that it can “serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels” and that it had been cleared by the FDA for use in hospitals, clinics, and home settings under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act. The complaint also focuses on Outset’s statements that, when conducting additional regulatory studies pertaining to Tablo, it adhered to the FDA-approved protocol (including submission of data obtained through real-world human testing).

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that Outset: (1) continuously improved and updated Tablo, necessitating an additional 510(k) application; (2) did not conduct a real-world human factors study for Tablo use at home in accordance with FDA protocol; and therefore, (3) risked a Tablo-for-home-use shipment hold and marketing suspension.

The truth emerged on June 13, 2022, when Outset revealed that in late May it implemented a shipment hold on Tablo for home use pending the FDA’s review and clearance of its 510(k) application, its 510(k) submission did not include data obtained through real-world human testing consistent with the FDA-approved protocol and, as a result, it suspended 2022 and long-term financial guidance.

This news drove the price of Outset Medical shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and proving Defendants misled investors about Outset’s FDA clearance for Tablo and its adherence to FDA-approved protocols,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Outset and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Outset should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.