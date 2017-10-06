OMA reports a 2.6% decrease in September 2017 passenger traffic

Reductions in flights between OMA’s airports and Mexico City and natural disasters affected traffic

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB) (BMV:OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports decreased 2.6% in September 2017, as compared to September 2016. Domestic traffic decreased 2.8%, and international traffic decreased 1.2%.

Total Passengers* Sep-16 Sep-17 Change % Jan-Sep

2016 Jan-Sep

2017 Change % Domestic 1,341,262 1,303,400 (2.8 ) 12,068,569 12,815,095 6.2 International 161,724 159,782 (1.2 ) 1,774,794 1,837,382 3.5 OMA Total 1,502,986 1,463,182 (2.6 ) 13,843,363 14,652,477 5.8 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

Domestic traffic increased in Culiacán (+4.9%, +6,402 passengers) and Ciudad Juárez (+4.7%, +4,113) as a result of increased traffic on their Guadalajara routes.

Domestic traffic volumes were affected principally as a result of reductions in frequencies on flights between OMA’s airports and Mexico City, as well as the effects of Hurricane Max (in Acapulco) and the earthquakes of September 7 and 19 in central and southern Mexico. These factors reduced traffic by an estimated 54,000 passengers. These reductions were partially compensated by increased traffic on the Cancún, Toluca, Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Querétaro routes.

International traffic grew in nine airports in September, with the largest increase in Mazatlán (+29.8%; +1,992 passengers), as a result of growth on the Phoenix and Dallas routes. However, the temporary suspension of operations because of Hurricane Harvey in Houston – the principal international destination for OMA’s airports – resulted in a reduction of about 3,100 passengers, and was the principal cause of the 1.2% decrease in total international traffic.

Of total September traffic, 99.0% was commercial aviation and 1.0% was general aviation.

During the month, TAR opened the Culiacán – Hermosillo and Tampico – Guadalajara routes; VivaAerobús opened the Monterrey – Puebla route; and Aeroméxico opened the Monterrey – Los Angeles route.

Total available seats decreased 6.8% in September 2017.

OMA’s complete traffic report, with tables, is available at http://ir.oma.aero.

