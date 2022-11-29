OMAHA, NEB., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triage, an Omaha-based allied and travel nurse agency, is donating more than 87,000 meals to Heartland Kids Against Hunger.

Triage’s donation of $34,000 is the largest donation in Heartland Kids Against Hunger’s history. The funds will be used to buy more than 87,000 meals that will be packaged and sent outside Ukraine to help support people who have been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition to donating funds to purchase the meals, more than 100 Triage employees in Omaha will help package the food for shipping on December 1st and 2nd.

Triage’s history of giving stretches back years. In previous years, Triage donated over 300,000 diapers to the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House. This year, with the war in Ukraine, the company set its sights on expanding its charitable reach. Triage employees raised funds with a number of fun office events, including a margarita and bloody mary contest and a silent auction where Triage auctioned off an exclusive, climate-controlled, underground parking spot, a Husker-themed basket and one filled with Triage swag.

“Our team works hard every day, but we know it’s also important to take time and give back to others. I’m thrilled that our team was able to make the largest donation in Heartland Kids Against Hunger’s history and know that our donation will do some real good in the world,” said John Maaske, Triage co-founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com).

This spirit of giving is just one example of Triage’s employee-focused culture. The company works to create a fun and collaborative environment, and this is expected to grow after Triage moves to its new office building in 2023. The new building, located at 13609 California Street in Omaha, more than triples Triage’s Omaha office space with 100,000 plus square feet, which will help Triage as it continues to focus on expanding within the Omaha area.

“We don’t anticipate the growth in healthcare to slow down anytime soon. We’ll be here to help meet the need for allied and travel nurse jobs and ensure that facilities have the staff needed to fill those positions. To help make that happen, we’re currently hiring for our January training class. If you’re interested in working with a motivated team and a company that’s dedicated to your career success, check out our Triage careers page,” said Maaske.

