Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV

Oman’s high military council on Saturday called on the country’s ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died on Friday evening, state media said, carrying a statement from the military council.
