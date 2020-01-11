Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East’s longest serving rulers who maintained the country’s neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and state media said his cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was named his successor.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran on plane crash - January 11, 2020
- Oman’s Sultan Qaboos dies; cousin Haitham named successor - January 11, 2020
- Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad - January 11, 2020