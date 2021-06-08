Omar Tarazi Out-Performs In First Two Weeks Of Fundraising; Brings In Over $128,000 In 14 Days

In the crowded field of 11 candidates, Hilliard City Council Member Omar Tarazi raised over $128,000 in 14 days of being certified as a candidate for Congress

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omar Tarazi is an attorney and Republican Council Member in the great City of Hilliard Ohio. Within two weeks of being certified as a candidate for Congress, Omar Tarazi was able to smash his fundraising goals and raised over $128,000.

“Voters want a Representative in Congress who lives with them and shares their values and concerns. In these difficult times they don’t want more of the same politicians looking for a promotion by running in a district they don’t live in,” Tarazi said.

Tarazi raised over $128,000 within two weeks of being certified as a candidate for congress. The average donation amount is approximately $828 and none of the money came from political action committees or corporations. It all came from fellow Ohioans and Patriot Americans who know and support him as a strong conservative servant leader who will offer a fresh perspective in Washington, and will not be bought by special interest groups. Omar Tarazi will always put the people of his district and America first.

Tarazi went on to say, “What voters want is a conservative servant leader with a fresh perspective who can represent and fight for all of the diverse interests in the district. That is who I am, and when I am elected to Congress, that is exactly what I am going to do. This is why we are honored and blessed to have so much financial support so quickly, and why we will be the next Representative for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in Congress.”

Omar Tarazi – 407-931-6590 – [email protected]