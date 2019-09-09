OMCL, JE, and IDEX CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in OMCL, JE, and IDEX of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of OMCL, JE, and IDEX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

OmniCell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)

CLASS PERIOD: 10/25/2018 – 07/11/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 16, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) OMCL recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) OMCL engaged in improper accounting practices; (3) OMCL experienced weaker demand for new product lines; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) OMCL misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/09/2017 – 07/23/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/15/2017 – 11/13/2018

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 17, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (ii) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (iii) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (iv) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

