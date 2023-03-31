Merchant Maverick recognizes Omega for its exceptional customer care and bridge-loan services

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omega Accounting Solutions, an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed business decisions, today announced that it has been named the #1 Best ERC Company for Getting Your ERC Funds by Merchant Maverick, a small business comparison and review site. Providing business owners with accurate, unbiased reviews in the financial services space, Merchant Maverick has given Omega the top slot: Best for Fast ERC Filing in recognition of their ability to make it easy for businesses to claim their tax refund.

“The Omega team is honored to receive the number one spot on Merchant Maverick’s list of the best ERC companies,” said Jay Woods, founder and president of Omega Accounting Solutions. “Merchant Maverick’s commitment to financial services transparency for entrepreneurs and business owners aligns well with our own desire to empower our clients with analytics, business intelligence and comprehensive data for more responsible and sustained growth.”

Merchant Maverick spotlights Omega’s fast processing times and excellent customer support. They also discussed the benefits of Omega Accounting Solutions’ newest division, Omega Funding Solutions (OFS), a third-party lender offering short-term bridge loans to those organizations anticipating ERC refunds. Whether borrowers are current Omega Accounting Solutions’ ERC clients, have not yet filed for the ERC, or have filed with other processors, OFS helps small and mid-sized businesses anywhere in the U.S. get the cash they need to fund working capital, purchase new equipment or expand their businesses while they wait for their government refund.

About The Employee Retention Credit (ERC)

During the pandemic, the federal government passed powerful tax credits like the ERC as a means to aid small- and mid-sized businesses. The ERC provides qualified businesses with a tax refund on previous overpayment of taxes during the crisis, allowing them to fund reinvestment in the business, pay employees and keep their doors open.

For further information, visit https://omega-accounting.com/.

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Omega Accounting Solutions is an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed decisions through powerful accounting, advanced analytics and tax credit expertise. The Irvine, Calif., firm founded by Jay Woods in 2007 works with CFOs, controllers, accountants and software developers to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data that empower healthy operation and growth in businesses of all sizes. Omega’s tax credit division has specially trained teams to help businesses claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Research & Development tax credit. In 2022, Omega introduced a new funding division, Omega Funding Solutions (OFS), a third-party lender offering short-term bridge loans to those organizations anticipating ERC refunds. For further information, visit omega-accounting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Suarez

714-573-0899 x227

sabrina@echomediateam.com