EXTON, Pa., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announces that Derek W. Glanvill, a Class 2 director, has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective April 4, 2024. The Company thanks Mr. Glanvill for his service as a director and wishes him well.

