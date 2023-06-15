Independent agency leverages all-in-one management system and digital payments solution to automate agency operations and better serve their customers

LEWISVILLE, TX, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Omega Insurance Group has selected EZLynx and Applied Pay to create more employee productivity and focus on business profitability. Leveraging EZLynx as the productivity extension of their operations, with Applied Pay integration, Omega Insurance Group will be able to automate daily policy management workflows and provide a digital payments experience to customers, allowing staff to focus on providing the best service to their customers.

“As our world continues to become more digital, it was time to look for ways to embrace technology to better meet the needs of our customers and staff with more automation and technology choices,” said Ryan Sanne, agent partner, Omega Insurance Group. “When we looked into EZLynx, we saw how much easier it was to pull reports and loved the functionality of having the all-in-one rater and remarketing function – then when we realized that they were part of Applied, we knew it was the perfect system for our operational needs and growth goals.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“Insurance agencies focused on growth have realized the opportunity technology can provide to act as a productivity partner and differentiator in meeting customer needs,” said Brenna Johnson, vice president of product management, EZLynx. “EZLynx and Applied Pay will empower Omega Insurance Group to automate processes, provide a better picture of their business, manage customer relationships, and create greater productivity for their team to continue building long-lasting connections and positive experiences with their clients.”

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

