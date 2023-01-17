CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenetic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present a trial-in-progress poster at the upcoming American Society for Clinical Oncology 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI), taking place in San Francisco, Calif., and virtually, January 19–21, 2023. The poster will highlight the design of the ongoing MYCHELANGELO™ I study, a Phase 1/2 open-label trial evaluating OTX-2002, a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller™ (OEC) candidate, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other solid tumor types known for association with the c-Myc (MYC) oncogene.

Details for the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Trial-in-Progress poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A phase 1/2 open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity of OTX-2002 as a single agent and in combination with standard of care in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumor types known for association with the MYC oncogene (MYCHELANGELO I).

Abstract #: TPS627

Session Information: Trials-in-Progress Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Location: Level 1, West Hall, Poster N16

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 2023, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. PST and 4:30-5:30 p.m. PST

The poster will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/our-science/#publications-research at the same time as the presentation.

About OTX-2002

OTX-2002 is a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller™ in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). OTX-2002 is an mRNA therapeutic delivered via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and is designed to downregulate MYC expression pre-transcriptionally through epigenetic modulation while potentially overcoming MYC autoregulation. MYC is a master transcription factor that regulates cell proliferation, differentiation and apoptosis and plays a significant role in more than 50% of all human cancers. OTX-2002 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I trial in patients with relapsed or refractory HCC and other solid tumor types known for association with the MYC oncogene; visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05497453) for more details.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenetic mRNA medicines. The Company’s OMEGA platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism’s life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega’s process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega’s modular and programmable mRNA medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through unprecedented precision epigenomic control. Omega’s pipeline of development candidates span a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the timing and design of our Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELOTM I clinical trial; the potential of the OMEGA platform to engineer programmable epigenetic mRNA therapeutics that successfully regulate gene expression by targeting insulated genomic domains; expectations surrounding the potential of our product candidates, including OTX-2002; and expectations regarding our pipeline, including trial design, initiation of preclinical studies and advancement of multiple preclinical development programs in oncology, immunology, regenerative medicine, and select monogenic diseases. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the novel technology on which our product candidates are based makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of preclinical and clinical development and subsequently obtaining regulatory approval, if at all; the substantial development and regulatory risks associated with epigenomic controller machines due to the novel and unprecedented nature of this new category of medicines; our limited operating history; the incurrence of significant losses and the fact that we expect to continue to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional financing; our investments in research and development efforts that further enhance the OMEGA platform, and their impact on our results; uncertainty regarding preclinical development, especially for a new class of medicines such as epigenomic controllers; potential delays in and unforeseen costs arising from our clinical trials; the fact that our product candidates may be associated with serious adverse events, undesirable side effects or have other properties that could halt their regulatory development, prevent their regulatory approval, limit their commercial potential, or result in significant negative consequences; the impact of increased demand for the manufacture of mRNA and LNP based vaccines to treat COVID-19 on our development plans; difficulties manufacturing the novel technology on which our OEC candidates are based; our ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture of materials; our ability to successfully acquire and establish our own manufacturing facilities and infrastructure; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for lipid excipients used in our product candidates; our ability to advance our product candidates to clinical development; and our ability to obtain, maintain, enforce and adequately protect our intellectual property rights. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

CONTACT: CONTACT Investor contact: Eva Stroynowski Omega Therapeutics 617.949.4370 estroynowski@omegatx.com Media contact: Jason Braco LifeSci Communications 646.751.4361 jbraco@lifescicomms.com