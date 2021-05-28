Omeros Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMER) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Omeros issued a press release on May 20, 2021 “report[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will require additional time to review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).” Investors were advised by Omeros that “[t]he new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021.”

On May 20, 2021, Omeros’s stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 10.78%, on this news, to close at $15.14.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising