OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Omnicell, Inc. (“Omnicell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OMCL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Omnicell between October 25, 2018 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Omnicell recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations;



the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets;



as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory;



the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and

as a result, defendants’ statements about Omnicell’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11 per share on July 11, 2019.

