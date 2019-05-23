OmniComm Systems Successfully Launches Innovation Forum in Asia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New drug innovation, patient-centric eClinical solutions and the latest trends in pharmaceutical research topped the agenda at Innovation Forum Asia, an inaugural customer summit hosted by OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology. Co-hosted by Tri-I Biotech, the Shanghai-based event attracted a larger-than-anticipated crowd of attendees and speakers.

“This was a great event for OmniComm in China. I am so happy to see the rapid growth of OmniComm’s business in the region, and I want to thank Tri-I for its great partnership with us during the past four years,” said Feng Cheng, GM of OmniComm China. “OmniComm has the best EDC and early-phase systems for clinical research and will continue to expand its services and support capabilities to grow its business in China.”

Innovation Forum Asia drew a large crowd of representatives from nearly 50 life science organizations. During the two-day event, attendees heard presentations from thought leaders, academic researchers and OmniComm customers who have achieved significant gains in productivity, automation, data quality, operational efficiency and compliance in their conduct of clinical trials using OmniComm’s EDC products.

“We are very happy to be a partner of OmniComm and work with them to provide advanced clinical software to our customers in China,” said Michael Lee, founder and GM of Tri-I. “As a local company, we have a strong regional network, which helps OmniComm grow and support its business in China. Tri-I has a team of close to 20 people dedicated to OmniComm’s products. We provide expertise and high-quality services to customers.”

During the event, OmniComm featured several eClinical products, including TrialMaster® Version 5, Acuity Analytics, AutoEncoder, IRTMaster, TrialOne® and T1xpress.

“We thank our attendees, speakers and Tri-I for contributing to the success of our first-ever Innovation Forum in Asia. Our regional and global networking events are designed to provide a forum for our customers to discuss key industry topics, exchange thoughts and best practices, and to showcase OmniComm’s commitment to innovation and ongoing development in the clinical research industry,” said Stephen Johnson, president and CEO of OmniComm Systems.

