Omnify Software Shortlisted as 2017 UK Logistics & Supply Chain Excellence Awards Finalist

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omnify Software, a leading provider of web-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers, along with their client, Gooch & Housego, a global leader in photonics technology, was shortlisted as a finalist for the 2017 UK Logistics & Supply Chain Excellence Awards in the Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations categories.

The award, now in its 21st year, recognizes projects that demonstrate excellence in supply chain operations. Gooch & Housego dramatically improved their product development processes by adopting Omnify Empower PLM to centralize and manage all of their in-depth product information such as: part data, bill of materials, product documentation, supply chain information, and engineering changes, as well as streamline design and manufacturing processes. With Empower PLM, Gooch & Housego is able to easily share accurate product information between their design and manufacturing systems, give design engineers visibility into supply chain information to make better design decisions, and eliminate data entry errors with automated upload of supply chain parameters into their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The company achieved a notable 16% reduction in engineering change cycle time and $250,000 in estimated cost savings due to process improvements with Empower PLM and continues to meet customer demands while maintaining its focus on quality and cost leadership.

David Whitney, VP of Strategic Sales for Omnify Software states, “Knowing we were up against hundreds of entries, it is quite an honor to be shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s Logistics & Supply Chain Excellence Award alongside our customer. Our mission is to create a partnership with our customers to ensure their success with our products and we are proud to be recognized for Gooch & Housego’s success using the Empower PLM solution to transform their product development and supply chain operations.”

The winners of the 2017 Awards will be revealed in front of more than 600 industry leaders at London’s Park Lane Hilton on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

