OmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its second quarter 2019 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday August 20, 2019. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

OmniMax Holdings, Inc.

Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Email: [email protected]