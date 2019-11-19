OmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its third quarter 2019 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday November 21, 2019. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.
Contact Information
OmniMax Holdings, Inc.
Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Email: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Seacoast to Acquire First Bank of the Palm Beaches - November 19, 2019
- ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sundial Growers Inc. Investors of Important November 25th Deadline in Securities Class Action – SNDL - November 19, 2019
- ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yunji Inc. – YJ - November 19, 2019