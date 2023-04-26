Dodson to provide strategic guidance to secure new revenue streams, grow presence in value-based healthcare environment

Hugh Dodson – CFO and COO of OMNIMED OMNIMED ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HUGH DODSON TO DUAL ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNIMED™, a medical technology company that improves patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, inefficiencies and risks in today’s value-based healthcare environments announced today that Hugh Dodson has been appointed the company’s Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer. The hire follows the recent launch of OMNIMED SmartOR™, a customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of hospital operating rooms and surgical suites for greater administrative insights.

Dodson has 25 years’ experience as a senior finance and operations executive in the medical technology, advertising, entertainment and sports industries. Prior to joining OMNIMED, Dodson held several key executive financial leadership positions, most recently as contract CFO/COO with OutPatientPro, a cloud-based startup focusing on the ambulatory and acute care industry. Dodson worked on investor relations and funding acquisition for the medical Software as a Service (SaaS) and clinical platform provider.

Before his time with OutPatientPro, Dodson held the position of CFO/COO at The Woo Agency, a full-service advertising agency, where he worked closely with clients like Heal.com on building go-to-market strategies as well as marketing, advertising campaigns and related budgets. Dodson led a number of the agency’s strategic initiatives while also managing financial reporting, treasury functions, banking and lender relations, financial statement preparation, financial analysis, and more. He has also held executive positions with Walt Disney Studios, The Gersh Agency, Tool of North America, and more.

“We are thrilled to have Hugh join the OMNIMED team in such an integral role for our operational and financial management,” said Nick Moran, co-Founder & CEO of OMNIMED. “We believe his extensive financial expertise will help us tackle new opportunities and prepare for long-term growth as we build out the company. With Hugh on board, we believe we have the right team in place to strengthen our offerings and deliver results.”

Dodson’s background in facilitating the finance and administrative elements of startup growth, financial oversight experience and proven ability to help companies diversify, grow their revenue streams and scale their businesses will help OMNIMED further expand its capabilities in hospitals and surgical centers.

“Joining the OMNIMED team has been an exciting undertaking for a number of reasons,” said Dodson. “OMNIMED offers an innovative, paradigm-shifting technology with the OMNIMED SmartOR. Hospitals generate nearly 70% of their revenue in the surgical suite, but face difficulties with data organization and utilization, and managing costs and risks. This platform is going to help hospitals and surgical centers save millions of dollars.”

Dodson continued, “Additionally, the medical SaaS space is the place to be in value-based healthcare right now. I’ve worked in the industry with previous positions, but OMNIMED is at the forefront of improving and saving lives through data-driven efficiencies. I was seeking a position where I could bring my passion with a purpose for advancing positive change, and OMNIMED has created the ideal environment with its smart, enthusiastic team of professionals.”

OMNIMED’s SmartOR is a secure Software as a Service (SaaS) application made up of an array of sensors, processors and proprietary, cloud-based software and a straightforward UX and UI design that automates the capture and analysis of data in the OR, or surgical suite. The system collects data from every operation, procedure and object, for real-time and legacy reporting to staff, surgeons and administrators to deliver real-time data for improved patient outcomes through reduced costs, risks and inefficiencies.

To learn more about OMNIMED SmartOR or see the system in action, visit www.omnimed.ai.

About OMNIMED™

OMNIMED™ is an innovative medical technology company committed to saving lives by improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, inefficiencies and risks. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company collaborates with prestigious organizations to solve complex healthcare industry challenges – like the management of modern surgical suites. To learn more about OMNIMED visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-888-71-OMNIMED.

About OMNIMED™ SmartOR™

OMNIMED SmartOR™ is an intelligent customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of modern surgical suites. The platform uses a combination of sophisticated technologies and a software (SaaS) interface to gain access to millions of data points and deliver real-time information to inform decision-making to improve efficiencies, accuracies and procedures critical for improving patient outcomes. To learn more about OMNIMED SmartOR visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-888-71-OMNIMED.

Media Contact: Vivian Slater, 714.573.0899 x235

vivian@echomediateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d4b6885-7b4d-4937-8fd1-0b9bf0e7408e