OMNIQ Corp. Receives $2.2 Million in Orders from a Worldwide Leader in the Transport and Logistics Sector for Supply of Mobile Data Collection and Communication Devices

Total project value expected to be approximately $3.0 million in 2020

Customer operates over 100 warehouses in the U.S. with over 40 million sq. ft. of warehousing space

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has received orders with a total value of approximately $2.2 million from a leading global transport and logistics company. OMNIQ expects to receive additional orders from the same customer of approximately $0.8 million during the remainder of the third and fourth quarters of 2020. The orders are for the supply of mobile data collection devices equipped with advanced communication capabilities.

The customer is an industry-leading third-party logistics (3PL) company that provides contract distribution services for many different industries and companies throughout the U.S. OMNIQ will supply scan guns and wearable computers to facilitate order fulfillment and general warehouse management functions. Delivery of the devices will begin in the current quarter and is expected to be completed this year.

Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ, stated, “These orders represent another vote of confidence from a multibillion dollar company that has chosen to procure its critical needs for its operations from OMNIQ. Following our recent $5.5 million order from a leading supermarket chain announced in June and the $4.0 million order from a leading healthcare and pharmaceuticals supplier announced in July, this latest transaction reaffirms our solid position as a supplier of choice for sophisticated computerized equipment to leading Fortune 500 companies.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

Investor Contact:

888-309-9994

[email protected]