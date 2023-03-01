Omnium Canna and Uncle Budd NYC Join Forces to Bring High-Quality Cannabis Products to New York

New York, NY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Omnium Canna and Uncle Budd NYC announced a historic manufacturing and licensing partnership to produce cannabis products in New York. This partnership marks a significant moment in the cannabis industry, as Omnium Canna becomes the first licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States certified by the us USPAACC.

Uncle Budd NYC is a minority-owned cannabis company that has received widespread media attention for its bold approach to gifting cannabis in New York City. The company’s founder, Craig Sweat, has been featured in numerous publications, including Rolling Stone, High Times, Fortune, Forbes, Bloomberg, and more, for his activism and advocacy for cannabis reform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uncle Budd NYC to bring our high-quality cannabis products to the people of New York,” said Howard Hoffman, Co-Founder of Omnium Canna. “This partnership represents the intersection of two powerful forces in the cannabis industry – the first licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States and a company that has been at the forefront of the cannabis reform movement in New York City.”

Craig Sweat, owner of Uncle Budd NYC and founder of the Mobile cannabis dispensary movement in NYC, added, “This partnership is more than just a business deal. It is a statement of our commitment to equity and justice in the cannabis industry. We are proud to work with Omnium Canna to bring our vision of a more inclusive and equitable cannabis industry to life.”

The newly opened and most watched cannabis market in the United States, New York, provides an unprecedented opportunity for both companies to bring their unique perspectives and high-quality products to the masses. This partnership represents the beginning of a new era in the cannabis industry, where diversity, equity, and justice are at the forefront.

Media, journalists, bloggers, and influencers who are keen to cover the launch, visit, conduct interviews, or try out the products from Uncle Budd are welcome to get in touch and explore more about the groundbreaking partnership with Omnium Canna. This historic collaboration marks a significant stride in the cannabis industry’s pursuit of equity, diversity, and justice, and both companies are thrilled to introduce their distinctive perspectives and superior products to the people of New York.

About Omnium Canna: Omnium Canna is the first licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States. With a commitment to diversity and equal opportunity, Omnium Canna is poised to make a significant impact on the cannabis landscape. www.OmniumCanna.com

About Uncle Budd NYC: Uncle Budd NYC is a minority-owned cannabis company and leader in the mobile dispensary movement in New York. Founded by Craig Sweat, a cannabis advocate and former prisoner who spent over 20 years in prison due to the war on drugs, Uncle Budd is dedicated to promoting diversity and giving back to the communities affected by the unjust policies of the past. www.UncleBuddNYC.com

CONTACT: LeVar Thomas Uncle Budd NYC info@unclebuddnyc.com