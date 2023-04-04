Omnium Canna Seeks Cannabis Cultivators in New York State to Join its Mission of Creating High-Quality Products and Promoting Social Equity and Charity in the Industry.

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omnium Canna, the only licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States, has launched a search for cannabis cultivators in New York State. The company’s mission is to create the best possible cannabis products for the newly legalized New York cannabis market, while upholding its core values of social equity, diversity, and charity.

“We’re excited to announce our search for cannabis cultivators in New York State,” said Howard Hoffman, CEO of Omnium Canna. “Our commitment to social equity, diversity, and charity is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re looking for partners who share those values.”

Omnium Canna’s search for cannabis cultivators is an opportunity for local growers to partner with a company that is committed to making a positive impact in the cannabis industry. By partnering with local cultivators, Omnium Canna hopes to create a sustainable, community-driven supply chain that benefits everyone involved.

“We’re making history in the cannabis industry, and we want to do it in a way that is fair, equitable, and sustainable,” said Hoffman. “We believe that by working together with licensed cannabis cultivators in New York State, we can create the best possible products for the newly legalized market.”

Omnium Canna invites licensed cannabis cultivators in New York State to visit the following link and fill out the Cultivator Questionnaire: https://omniumcanna.com/cultivator-questionaire/. This is an opportunity for growers to partner with a company that shares their values and is committed to making a positive impact in the cannabis industry.

For more information about partnering with Omnium Canna as a cannabis cultivator in New York State, please visit OmniumCanna.com.

About Omnium Canna:

Omnium Canna is the only licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States. Our company is committed to promoting social equity, diversity, and charitable giving in every aspect of our business. We believe that the cannabis industry has the power to create positive change in the world, and we’re dedicated to making that vision a reality. Our focus on quality and innovation sets us apart in the industry, and we’re excited to partner with licensed cannabis cultivators in New York State to create the best possible products for the newly legalized market. License Number: OCM-AUCP-22-000029

