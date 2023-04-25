Howard Hoffman, the First Filipino-American Owned Cannabis Processor and Extractor in the US, Encourages New Yorkers to Purchase Safer, Regulated Cannabis Products from Licensed Dispensaries

New York, New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omnium Canna, the first Filipino-American owned cannabis processor and extractor in the US, is honored to be chosen to participate in Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent launch of the “Why Buy Legal New York” campaign. As an advocate for producing the best cannabis products possible, Howard Hoffman, the founder of Omnium Canna, is honored to be part of the campaign that promotes safer, informed, legal purchases of cannabis from licensed dispensaries in New York State.

The “Why Buy Legal New York” campaign emphasizes three key pillars: protecting public health, promoting social equity, and community reinvestment. As Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month approaches in May, the participation of Omnium Canna in this campaign is a career highlight for Howard, who is very active in community, philanthropy, and producing the best cannabis products possible.

Howard Hoffman, founder of Omnium Canna, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the ‘Why Buy Legal New York’ campaign. This campaign is an opportunity to educate New Yorkers about the importance of purchasing cannabis legally from licensed dispensaries. By emphasizing the health and safety benefits of buying legally, we can build trust in the regulated cannabis industry and encourage New Yorkers to make informed decisions regarding cannabis consumption. Furthermore, this campaign is an opportunity to address historical harms and promote community reinvestment while providing valuable information about the regulated cannabis space.”

The “Why Buy Legal New York” campaign is critical to promoting the safer and more equitable cannabis industry for all. As the first Asian-American owned cannabis processor and extractor in the US, Omnium Canna is excited to participate in this campaign and support New York State’s education first approach. The campaign emphasizes the potential health risks associated with purchasing cannabis products from unlicensed businesses and how buying legal supports the advancement of New York’s social and economic equity goals for communities across the State.

Howard Hoffman added, “As we celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month in May, the participation of Omnium Canna in this campaign highlights the diversity and strength of our industry. We encourage all New Yorkers to watch the campaign commercial and learn more about the importance of buying legal cannabis products from licensed dispensaries.”

To watch the “Why Buy Legal New York” campaign commercial, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7mkIJpjfgo.

About: Omnium Canna is a regulated and licensed cannabis extractor and processor in New York. Omnium has a highly experienced management team with over 99+ years in the dietary supplement and regulated industries, and 33+ years of combined experience in the recreational cannabis industry. With warehousing and fulfillment located within proximity 80% of New York’s Cannabis consumers. We offer a one-stop supply chain infrastructure that directly supports the cannabis industry in New York. Lic. No. OCM-AUCP-22-000029 www.OmniumCanna.com

