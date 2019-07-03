OMNOVA Solutions Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – OMN

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) to Synthomer plc (“Synthomer”) for $10.15 in cash is fair to OMNOVA shareholders. On behalf of OMNOVA shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an OMNOVA shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit OMNOVA Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The OMNOVA merger investigation concerns whether OMNOVA and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for OMNOVA shareholders; (2) determine whether Synthomer is underpaying for OMNOVA; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for OMNOVA shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

