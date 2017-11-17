OMXS30 Expiration Value 83/17

|
The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 futures and options expiring in November 2017 to 1,620.22
|
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
|NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets
