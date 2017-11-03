OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 78/17

|
The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 weekly options expiring on November 2, 2017 to 1,668.19
|
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
|NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets
