OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 85/17

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 weekly options expiring on December 1, 2017 to 1605,77
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
|NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets
