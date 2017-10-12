On AS “MADARA Cosmetics” Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 12, 2017 to admit for trading AS “MADARA Cosmetics” shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day – November 10, 2017 with the condition that on November 9, 2017 settlements for all AS “MADARA Cosmetics” shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made.

Additional information:

Issuer’s full name AS “MADARA Cosmetics” Issuer’s short name MDARA Securities ISIN code LV0000101624 Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR Number of listed securities 3 214 800 Orderbook short name MDARA List Alternative market First North

AS “MADARA Cosmetics” prospectus is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.