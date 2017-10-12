On AS “MADARA Cosmetics” Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 12, 2017 to admit for trading AS “MADARA Cosmetics” shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day – November 10, 2017 with the condition that on November 9, 2017 settlements for all AS “MADARA Cosmetics” shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made.

Additional information:

Issuer’s full name AS “MADARA Cosmetics”
Issuer’s short name MDARA
Securities ISIN code LV0000101624
Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR
Number of listed securities 3 214 800
Orderbook short name MDARA
List Alternative market First North

 

AS “MADARA Cosmetics” prospectus is available here.

 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. 

