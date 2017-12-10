Olaine, 2017-12-10 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
AS Olainfarm hereby informs, that 3rd quarter webinar scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Latvian time on December 12, 2017 is cancelled.
Company will publish a separate announcement on new time and date of 3rd quarter webinar.
Information prepared by:
Salvis Lapins
JSC Olainfarm
Member of the Management Board
Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114
Phone: +371 6 7013 717
Fax: +371 6 7013 777
E-mail: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Kura Oncology Reports Positive Phase 2 Study of Tipifarnib in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia - December 10, 2017
- Combination of G100 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Triggers Robust Systemic Responses in Follicular NHL Patients - December 10, 2017
- On Cancellation of the Webinar Scheduled for December 12 - December 10, 2017