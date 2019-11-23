Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tens of thousands march in France to condemn domestic violence - November 23, 2019
- On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister - November 23, 2019
- Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister - November 23, 2019